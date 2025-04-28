Over 200 Nigerian Migrants Deported From Libya IOM

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Tripoli: The International Organization for Migration (IOM) on Monday said that 204 Nigerian migrants have been deported from Libya to their home country.

"The IOM has facilitated the voluntary humanitarian return of 203 migrants, including 130 women, from Benghazi, Libya, to Lagos, Nigeria," it said in a statement on social media platform X, without specifying the dates of the deportation.

"This return and reintegration effort was made possible with the support of the European Union's (EU) Migrant Protection, Return and Reintegration programme in North Africa," the statement said.

Due to the insecurity and chaos that followed the 2011 uprising, Libya has become a hotspot for migrants seeking to cross the Mediterranean towards European shores.

The Voluntary Humanitarian Return program, run by the IOM, arranges the return of illegal migrants stranded in Libya to their homeland.

In March, Libyan Interior Minister Emad al-Tarabelsi urged the EU and countries affected by migration flows from Libya to provide more support in curbing illegal migration.