‘Remember The Name’: Social Media Bows Down To Suryavanshi’S Maiden Ton

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) The internet erupted on Monday night as 14-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi etched his name by scoring the fastest century by an Indian in IPL history. The cricketing fraternity, including the previous holder of the record, Yusuf Pathan, took to social media to praise the youngster on his incredible night.

What was even more eye dropping that he scored 94 of his 101 runs through boundaries with 11 sixes and seven fours to his name. His 166-run stand alongside Yashasvi Jaiswal earned a eight-wicket victory for Rajasthan Royals over Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

“Many congratulations to young #VaibhavSuryavanshi for breaking my record of the fastest @IPL hundred by an Indian! Even more special to see it happen while playing for @rajasthanroyals, just like I did. There's truly something magical about this franchise for youngsters. Long way to go, champ!

"Vaibhav Suryavanshi, what an incredible talent..Scoring a century at just 14 is unreal. Keep shining brother .... #IPLCentury #vaibhavsuryavanshi,” posted India fast bowler Mohammed Shami

Suryavanshi's 101-run innings, which saw him smash 11 massive sixes and seven boundaries, saw him surpassed Manish Pandey (19y 253d), Rishabh Pant ( 20y 218 d) and Devdutt Padikkal ( 20y 289d) to shatter the record of the youngest centurion in tournament history as he did it at the age of 14 years 32 days.

“What were you doing at 14?!! This kid is taking on the best bowlers in the world without blinking an eyelid! Vaibhav Suryavanshi - remember the name! Playing with a fearless attitude. Proud to see the next generation shine! #VaibhavSuryavanshi #GTvsRR,” posted Yuvraj Singh.

'14 yr old Vaibhav Suryavanshi has bludgeoned an IPL century in 2025 off 35 deliveries. Remarkable,” posted Ian Bishop.

Vaibhav's innings was such that even one of the greatest Indian cricketers in India history, Sachin Tendulkar laid out the youngster's recipe to success.

“Vaibhav's fearless approach, bat speed, picking the length early, and transferring the energy behind the ball was the recipe behind a fabulous innings. End result: 101 runs off 38 balls,' posted Tendulkar.