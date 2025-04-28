CVR Energy Reports First Quarter 2025 Results
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(in millions, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|1,646
|$
|1,863
|Operating costs and expenses:
|Cost of materials and other
|1,517
|1,463
|Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|154
|164
|Depreciation and amortization
|66
|75
|Cost of sales
|1,737
|1,702
|Selling, general and administrative expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|37
|36
|Depreciation and amortization
|2
|1
|Loss on asset disposal
|1
|1
|Operating (loss) income
|(131
|)
|123
|Other (expense) income:
|Interest expense, net
|(25
|)
|(20
|)
|Other income, net
|2
|4
|(Loss) income before income tax benefit
|(154
|)
|107
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(49
|)
|17
|Net (loss) income
|(105
|)
|90
|Less: Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest
|18
|8
|Net (loss) income attributable to CVR Energy stockholders
|$
|(123
|)
|$
|82
|Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share
|$
|(1.22
|)
|$
|0.81
|Dividends declared per share
|$
|-
|$
|0.50
|Adjusted (loss) earnings per share *
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|0.04
|EBITDA *
|$
|(61
|)
|$
|203
|Adjusted EBITDA *
|$
|24
|$
|99
|Weighted-average common shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|100.5
|100.5
_______________
* See“Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.
Selected Consolidated Balance Sheet Data
|(in millions)
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|695
|$
|987
|Working capital (inclusive of cash and cash equivalents)
|395
|726
|Total assets
|4,251
|4,263
|Total debt and finance lease obligations, including current portion
|1,918
|1,919
|Total liabilities
|3,480
|3,375
|Total CVR stockholders' equity
|580
|703
Selected Consolidated Cash Flow Data
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(in millions)
|2025
|2024
|Net cash used in:
|Operating activities
|$
|(195
|)
|$
|177
|Investing activities
|(82
|)
|(55
|)
|Financing activities
|(15
|)
|(664
|)
|Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|$
|(292
|)
|$
|(542
|)
|Free cash flow *
|$
|(285
|)
|$
|121
_______________
* See“Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.
Selected Segment Data
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|2025
|2024
|(in millions)
|Petroleum
|Renewables
|Nitrogen Fertilizer
|Consolidated
|Petroleum
|Renewables
|Nitrogen Fertilizer
|Consolidated
|Net sales
|$
|1,477
|$
|66
|$
|143
|$
|1,646
|$
|1,722
|$
|33
|$
|128
|$
|1,863
|Operating (loss) income
|(161
|)
|-
|35
|(131
|)
|118
|(10
|)
|20
|123
|Net (loss) income
|(160
|)
|-
|27
|(105
|)
|127
|(10
|)
|13
|90
|EBITDA *
|(119
|)
|6
|53
|(61
|)
|171
|(4
|)
|40
|203
|Capital expenditures (1)
|Maintenance
|$
|41
|$
|-
|$
|4
|$
|45
|$
|22
|$
|1
|$
|5
|$
|30
|Growth
|8
|-
|2
|10
|14
|7
|-
|21
|Total capital expenditures
|$
|49
|$
|-
|$
|6
|$
|55
|$
|36
|$
|8
|$
|5
|$
|51
_______________
* See“Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.
(1) Capital expenditures are shown exclusive of capitalized turnaround expenditures.
Selected Balance Sheet Data
|March 31, 2025
|December 31, 2024
|(in millions)
|Petroleum
|Renewables
|Nitrogen Fertilizer
|Consolidated
|Petroleum
|Renewables
|Nitrogen Fertilizer
|Consolidated
|Cash and cash equivalents (1)
|$
|434
|$
|20
|$
|122
|$
|695
|$
|735
|$
|13
|$
|91
|$
|987
|Total assets
|3,297
|422
|1,014
|4,251
|3,288
|420
|1,019
|4,263
|Total debt and finance lease obligations, including current portion (2)
|352
|-
|570
|1,918
|354
|-
|569
|1,919
_______________
(1) Corporate cash and cash equivalents consisted of $119 million and $148 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
(2) Corporate total debt and finance lease obligations, including current portion consisted of $996 million and $996 million at March 31, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively.
Petroleum Segment
Key Operating Metrics per Total Throughput Barrel
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(in millions)
|2025
|2024
|Refining margin *
|$
|(0.42
|)
|$
|16.29
|Adjusted refining margin *
|7.72
|10.46
|Direct operating expenses *
|8.58
|5.78
_______________
* See“Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.
Refining Throughput and Production Data by Refinery
|Throughput Data
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(in bpd)
|2025
|2024
|Coffeyville
|Gathered crude
|26,728
|62,405
|Other domestic
|12,348
|45,925
|Canadian
|640
|9,532
|Condensate
|-
|7,700
|Other feedstocks and blendstocks
|6,330
|12,569
|Wynnewood
|Gathered crude
|58,420
|43,059
|Other domestic
|573
|-
|Condensate
|10,152
|10,262
|Other feedstocks and blendstocks
|5,186
|4,340
|Total throughput
|120,377
|195,792
|Production Data
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(in bpd)
|2025
|2024
|Coffeyville
|Gasoline
|18,940
|72,723
|Distillate
|20,233
|56,007
|Other liquid products
|6,324
|4,554
|Solids
|1,321
|4,980
|Wynnewood
|Gasoline
|39,740
|31,984
|Distillate
|24,948
|19,166
|Other liquid products
|5,058
|5,563
|Solids
|11
|6
|Total production
|116,575
|194,983
|Crude utilization (1)
|52.7
|%
|86.6
|%
|Light product yield (as % of crude throughput) (2)
|95.4
|%
|100.6
|%
|Liquid volume yield (as % of total throughput) (3)
|95.7
|%
|97.0
|%
|Distillate yield (as % of crude throughput) (4)
|41.5
|%
|42.0
|%
_______________
(1) Total Gathered crude, Other domestic, Canadian, and Condensate throughput (collectively,“Total Crude Throughput”) divided by consolidated crude oil throughput capacity of 206,500 bpd.
(2) Total Gasoline and Distillate divided by Total Crude Throughput.
(3) Total Gasoline, Distillate, and Other liquid products divided by total throughput.
(4) Total Distillate divided by Total Crude Throughput.
Key Market Indicators
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|West Texas Intermediate (WTI) NYMEX
|$
|71.42
|$
|76.91
|Crude Oil Differentials to WTI:
|Brent
|3.56
|4.85
|WCS (heavy sour)
|(12.45
|)
|(16.91
|)
|Condensate
|(0.64
|)
|(0.83
|)
|Midland Cushing
|1.10
|1.59
|NYMEX Crack Spreads:
|Gasoline
|16.83
|22.55
|Heating Oil
|28.46
|36.87
|NYMEX 2-1-1 Crack Spread
|22.64
|29.71
|PADD II Group 3 Product Basis:
|Gasoline
|(2.81
|)
|(9.97
|)
|Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel
|(7.19
|)
|(10.35
|)
|PADD II Group 3 Product Crack Spread:
|Gasoline
|14.02
|12.58
|Ultra-Low Sulfur Diesel
|21.27
|26.51
|PADD II Group 3 2-1-1
|17.65
|19.55
Renewables Segment
Key Operating Metrics per Vegetable Oil Throughput Gallon
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Renewables margin *
|$
|1.13
|$
|0.65
|Adjusted renewables margin *
|0.94
|0.47
|Direct operating expenses *
|0.48
|0.84
_______________
* See“Non-GAAP Reconciliations” section below.
Renewables Throughput and Production Data
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in gallons per day)
|2025
|2024
|Throughput Data
|Corn Oil
|19,503
|31,295
|Soybean Oil
|136,440
|44,362
|Production Data
|Renewable diesel
|144,189
|62,594
|Renewable utilization (1)
|61.9
|%
|30.0
|%
|Renewable diesel yield (as % of corn and soybean oil throughput)
|92.5
|%
|82.7
|%
_______________
(1) Total corn and soybean oil throughput divided by total renewable throughput capacity of 252,000 gallons per day.
Key Market Indicators
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) soybean oil (dollars per pound)
|$
|0.44
|$
|0.47
|Midwest crude corn oil (dollars per pound)
|0.47
|0.55
|CARB ULSD (dollars per gallon)
|2.41
|2.66
|NYMEX ULSD (dollars per gallon)
|2.38
|2.71
|California LCFS (dollars per metric ton)
|66.12
|63.53
|Biodiesel RINs (dollars per RIN)
|0.79
|0.58
Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(percent of capacity utilization)
|2025
|2024
|Ammonia utilization rate (1)
|101
|%
|90
|%
_______________
(1) Reflects our ammonia utilization rate on a consolidated basis. Utilization is an important measure used by management to assess operational output at each of CVR Partners' facilities. Utilization is calculated as actual tons produced divided by capacity. We present our utilization for the three months ended March 31, 2025 and 2024 and take into account the impact of our current turnaround cycles on any specific period. Additionally, we present utilization solely on ammonia production rather than each nitrogen product as it provides a comparative baseline against industry peers and eliminates the disparity of plant configurations for upgrade of ammonia into other nitrogen products. With our efforts being primarily focused on ammonia upgrade capabilities, this measure provides a meaningful view of how well we operate.
Sales and Production Data
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Consolidated sales volumes (thousands of tons):
|Ammonia
|60
|70
|UAN
|336
|284
|Consolidated product pricing at gate (dollars per ton): (1)
|Ammonia
|$
|554
|$
|528
|UAN
|256
|267
|Consolidated production volume (thousands of tons):
|Ammonia (gross produced) (2)
|216
|193
|Ammonia (net available for sale) (2)
|64
|60
|UAN
|348
|305
|Feedstock:
|Petroleum coke used in production (thousands of tons)
|131
|128
|Petroleum coke used in production (dollars per ton)
|$
|42.43
|$
|75.71
|Natural gas used in production (thousands of MMBtus) (3)
|2,159
|2,148
|Natural gas used in production (dollars per MMBtu) (3)
|$
|4.62
|$
|3.10
|Natural gas in cost of materials and other (thousands of MMBtus) (3)
|1,605
|1,765
|Natural gas in cost of materials and other (dollars per MMBtu) (3)
|$
|4.63
|$
|3.49
_______________
(1) Product pricing at gate represents sales less freight revenue divided by product sales volume in tons and is shown in order to provide a pricing measure that is comparable across the fertilizer industry.
(2) Gross tons produced for ammonia represent total ammonia produced, including ammonia produced that was upgraded into other fertilizer products. Net tons available for sale represent ammonia available for sale that was not upgraded into other fertilizer products.
(3) The feedstock natural gas shown above does not include natural gas used for fuel. The cost of fuel natural gas is included in direct operating expense.
Key Market Indicators
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Ammonia - Southern plains (dollars per ton)
|$
|562
|$
|567
|Ammonia - Corn belt (dollars per ton)
|618
|598
|UAN - Corn belt (dollars per ton)
|324
|292
|Natural gas NYMEX (dollars per MMBtu)
|$
|3.87
|$
|2.10
Q2 2025 Outlook
The table below summarizes our outlook for certain operational statistics and financial information for the second quarter of 2025. See“Forward-Looking Statements” above.
|Q2 2025
|Low
|High
|Petroleum
|Total throughput (bpd)
|160,000
|180,000
|Crude utilization (1)
|82
|%
|90
|%
|Direct operating expenses (in millions) (2)
|$
|105
|$
|115
|Turnaround (in millions) (3)
|15
|20
|Renewables
|Total throughput (in millions of gallons)
|16
|20
|Renewable utilization (4)
|70
|%
|87
|%
|Direct operating expenses (in millions) (2)
|$
|8
|$
|10
|Nitrogen Fertilizer
|Ammonia utilization rate
|93
|%
|97
|%
|Direct operating expenses (in millions) (2)
|$
|57
|$
|62
|Capital Expenditures (in millions) (3)
|Petroleum
|$
|35
|$
|40
|Renewables
|2
|4
|Nitrogen Fertilizer
|18
|22
|Other
|1
|3
|Total capital expenditures
|$
|56
|$
|69
_______________
(1) Represents crude oil throughput divided by consolidated crude oil throughput capacity of 206,500 bpd.
(2) Direct operating expenses are shown exclusive of depreciation and amortization, turnaround expenses, and inventory valuation impacts.
(3) Turnaround and capital expenditures are disclosed on an accrual basis.
(4) Represents renewable feedstock throughput divided by total renewable throughput capacity of 252,000 gallons per day.
Non-GAAP Reconciliations
Reconciliation of Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(in millions)
|2025
|2024
|Net (loss) income
|$
|(105
|)
|$
|90
|Interest expense, net
|25
|20
|Income tax (benefit) expense
|(49
|)
|17
|Depreciation and amortization
|68
|76
|EBITDA
|(61
|)
|203
|Adjustments:
|Revaluation of RFS liability, unfavorable (favorable)
|112
|(91
|)
|Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives, net
|(3
|)
|24
|Inventory valuation impacts, favorable
|(24
|)
|(37
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|24
|$
|99
Reconciliation of Basic and Diluted (Loss) Earnings per Share to Adjusted (Loss) Earnings per Share
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|2025
|2024
|Basic and diluted (loss) earnings per share
|$
|(1.22
|)
|$
|0.81
|Adjustments: (1)
|Revaluation of RFS liability, unfavorable (favorable)
|0.84
|(0.67
|)
|Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives, net
|(0.03
|)
|0.18
|Inventory valuation impacts, favorable
|(0.17
|)
|(0.28
|)
|Adjusted (loss) earnings per share
|$
|(0.58
|)
|$
|0.04
_______________
(1) Amounts are shown after-tax, using the Company's marginal tax rate, and are presented on a per share basis using the weighted average shares outstanding for each period.
Reconciliation of Net Cash (Used In) Provided By Operating Activities to Free Cash Flow
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(in millions)
|2025
|2024
|Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|$
|(195
|)
|$
|177
|Less:
|Capital expenditures
|(51
|)
|(47
|)
|Capitalized turnaround expenditures
|(43
|)
|(12
|)
|Return of equity method investment
|4
|3
|Free cash flow
|$
|(285
|)
|$
|121
Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Net (Loss) Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(in millions)
|2025
|2024
|Petroleum net (loss) income
|$
|(160
|)
|$
|127
|Interest (income) expense, net
|-
|(4
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|41
|48
|Petroleum EBITDA
|(119
|)
|171
|Adjustments:
|Revaluation of RFS liability, unfavorable (favorable)
|112
|(91
|)
|Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives, net
|(3
|)
|24
|Inventory valuation impacts, favorable (1)
|(20
|)
|(37
|)
|Petroleum Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|(30
|)
|$
|67
Reconciliation of Petroleum Segment Gross (Loss) Profit to Refining Margin and Adjusted Refining Margin
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(in millions)
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|1,477
|$
|1,722
|Less:
|Cost of materials and other
|(1,482
|)
|(1,432
|)
|Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|(93
|)
|(103
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|(41
|)
|(48
|)
|Gross (loss) profit
|(139
|)
|139
|Add:
|Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|93
|103
|Depreciation and amortization
|41
|48
|Refining margin
|(5
|)
|290
|Adjustments:
|Revaluation of RFS liability, unfavorable (favorable)
|112
|(91
|)
|Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives, net
|(3
|)
|24
|Inventory valuation impacts, favorable (1)
|(20
|)
|(37
|)
|Adjusted refining margin
|$
|84
|$
|186
|Total throughput barrels per day
|120,377
|195,792
|Days in the period
|90
|91
|Total throughput barrels
|10,833,969
|17,817,099
|Refining margin per total throughput barrel
|$
|(0.42
|)
|$
|16.29
|Adjusted refining margin per total throughput barrel
|7.72
|10.46
|Direct operating expenses per total throughput barrel
|8.58
|5.78
_______________
(1) The Petroleum Segment's basis for determining inventory value under GAAP is First-In, First-Out (“FIFO”). Changes in crude oil prices can cause fluctuations in the inventory valuation of crude oil, work in process and finished goods, thereby resulting in a favorable inventory valuation impact when crude oil prices increase and an unfavorable inventory valuation impact when crude oil prices decrease. The inventory valuation impact is calculated based upon inventory values at the beginning of the accounting period and at the end of the accounting period.
Reconciliation of Renewables Segment Net Income (Loss) to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in millions)
|2025
|2024
|Renewables net income (loss)
|$
|-
|$
|(10
|)
|Depreciation and amortization
|6
|6
|Renewables EBITDA
|6
|(4
|)
|Adjustments:
|Inventory valuation impacts, favorable (1)
|(3
|)
|(1
|)
|Renewables Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|3
|$
|(5
|)
Reconciliation of Renewables Segment Gross Profit (Loss) to Renewables Margin and Adjusted Renewables Margin
|Three Months Ended March 31,
|(in millions, except throughput data)
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|66
|$
|33
|Less:
|Cost of materials and other
|50
|29
|Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|6
|5
|Depreciation and amortization
|6
|6
|Gross profit (loss)
|4
|(7
|)
|Add:
|Direct operating expenses (exclusive of depreciation and amortization)
|6
|5
|Depreciation and amortization
|6
|6
|Renewables margin
|16
|4
|Inventory valuation impacts, favorable (1)
|(3
|)
|(1
|)
|Adjusted renewables margin
|$
|13
|$
|3
|Total vegetable oil throughput gallons per day
|155,943
|75,657
|Days in the period
|90
|91
|Total vegetable oil throughput gallons
|14,034,826
|6,884,761
|Renewables margin per vegetable oil throughput gallon
|$
|1.13
|$
|0.65
|Adjusted renewables margin per vegetable oil throughput gallon
|0.94
|0.47
|Direct operating expenses per vegetable oil throughput gallon
|0.48
|0.84
_______________
(1) The Renewables Segment's basis for determining inventory value under GAAP is FIFO. Changes in renewable diesel and renewable feedstock prices can cause fluctuations in the inventory valuation of renewable diesel, work in process and finished goods, thereby resulting in a favorable inventory valuation impact when renewable diesel prices increase and an unfavorable inventory valuation impact when renewable diesel prices decrease. The inventory valuation impact is calculated based upon inventory values at the beginning of the accounting period and at the end of the accounting period.
Reconciliation of Nitrogen Fertilizer Segment Net Income to EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
| Three Months Ended
March 31,
|(in millions)
|2025
|2024
|Nitrogen Fertilizer net income
|$
|27
|$
|13
|Interest expense, net
|8
|8
|Depreciation and amortization
|18
|19
|Nitrogen Fertilizer EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
|$
|53
|$
|40
