Egypt, Sudan Discuss Bilateral Ties, Regional Developments

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Cairo: Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan, chairman of Sudan's Transitional Sovereign Council, discussed here on Monday recent developments in Sudan and ways to enhance bilateral cooperation, according to a statement by the Egyptian presidency.

The meeting addressed recent field developments in Sudan and the progress achieved by the Sudanese Armed Forces in regaining control of the capital Khartoum, the statement said.

Both sides agreed on the need to intensify efforts to provide necessary support and assistance to the Sudanese people in war-hit areas, the statement said.

They also reviewed Egypt's contribution to the reconstruction and rehabilitation of war-destroyed areas in Sudan, in addition to joint projects in electrical interconnection, railways, trade, cultural and scientific exchanges, health, agriculture, industry, and mining, among others, said the statement.

The two also discussed ongoing regional developments, especially in the Nile Basin and the Horn of Africa, agreeing to protect Egypt's and Sudan's national security and continuing joint work to safeguard the two countries' water security.