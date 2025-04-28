EQS-News: HelloFresh SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

HelloFresh SE convenes 2025 Annual General Meeting and proposes candidates for the Supervisory Board Berlin, 28 April 2025 – HelloFresh SE (“Company”) today announced the convening of its 2025 Annual General Meeting, which will take place virtually on 6 June 2025 at 10 a.m. (CEST). In addition to the regular agenda items (presentation of the financial statements, appropriation of the balance sheet profit, discharge of the Management Board and Supervisory Board, appointment of the auditor, approval of the remuneration report, authorization to repurchase treasury shares and to use them, and granting of a new authorization to hold the Annual General Meeting in virtual form), the Supervisory Board will propose a new remuneration system for the Company's Management Board to the Annual General Meeting for approval in order to align the remuneration structure even more closely with the Company's current strategy and the interests of its shareholders, as well as to adapt it to current market developments. In addition, the Management Board and the Supervisory Board propose to the Annual General Meeting that the Supervisory Board be expanded from five to six members. As the terms of office of all five current members of the Supervisory Board are due to expire at the end of this year's Annual General Meeting, the Supervisory Board proposes to the Annual General Meeting that six members of the Supervisory Board be elected for a term of office of two years each. In addition to the current members John H. Rittenhouse (who is again proposed as Chairman of the Supervisory Board) and Michael Roth, Messrs. Florian Schuhbauer, Oliver Tant, and Arjan Dijk as well as Ms. Melissa Kirmayer Eamer are proposed as new members for election to the Supervisory Board of the Company. Florian Schuhbauer is Co-CIO and founding partner of Active Ownership Corporation S.àr.l. (“AOC”), an independent, owner-managed investment firm that is the largest single shareholder of the Company and currently holds 7.7% of the Company's shares. Florian Schuhbauer has extensive experience in finance, capital markets, the logistics industry and the transformation and scaling of international companies in a variety of sectors including D2C online business models. Prior to Active Ownership, he worked for several years in senior positions at DHL, most recently as CFO DHL Global Mail USA, and as a partner at various private equity firms. Oliver Tant held various positions at KPMG in London between 1982 and 2013, most recently as Vice Chairman. In 2013, he joined Imperial Brands as Group Chief Financial Officer and held this position until his departure in 2021. He is currently an independent consultant. Arjan Dijk, who is also currently an independent consultant, was Chief Marketing Officer at Booking until March 2025. Before joining Booking, Mr. Dijk spent over ten years as Vice President of Global Marketing at Google. His career also includes key roles at Capital One in Europe, where he was Director of Marketing and a member of the Executive Leadership Team, and at Unilever. Melissa Kirmayer Eamer is an entrepreneur and executive with experience leading companies at various stages, from early startups to large enterprises. In particular, she held various leadership positions at Amazon between 2000 and 2019, most recently as Vice President of Amazon Devices. Melissa Kirmayer Eamer is currently working as an independent consultant. About HelloFresh The HelloFresh Group is a global food solutions group and the world's leading meal kit provider. The HelloFresh Group consists of eight brands that provide customers with high quality food and recipes for different meal occasions. HelloFresh was founded in Berlin in November 2011 and operates in the USA, the United Kingdom, Germany, the Netherlands, Belgium, Luxembourg, Australia, Austria, Switzerland, Canada, New Zealand, Sweden, France, Denmark, Norway, Italy, Ireland and Spain. In 2024 the HelloFresh Group delivered close to 1 billion meals globally. HelloFresh SE went public on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in November 2017 and is currently traded on the MDAX (Mid-Cap German Stock Market Index). The HelloFresh Group has offices in Berlin, Saarbrücken, New York, Chicago, Boulder, London, Amsterdam, Sydney, Toronto, Auckland, Paris, Copenhagen, Milan, Dublin and Barcelona. Press Contact Saskia Leisewitz

