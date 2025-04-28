ARK Invest Expands Access To The ARK Venture Fund Through Schwab

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ARK Invest is pleased to announce that the ARK Venture Fund (ARKVX), an actively managed interval fund investing in private and public companies at the forefront of disruptive innovation, is now available to advisors who clear or custody through Schwab. This expansion marks another milestone in ARK's mission to broaden access to venture capital by offering broader access to an asset class that traditionally has been exclusive.

The ARK Venture Fund provides investors with exposure to a curated portfolio of innovative companies spanning industries such as artificial intelligence, reusable rockets, precision therapies, and next-generation cloud technologies. Notable holdings include private companies like SpaceX, OpenAI, and Anthropic, alongside public disruptors such as Tesla and Coinbase.

Cathie Wood, Founder, CEO, and CIO of ARK Invest, stated: "The ARK Venture Fund embodies our commitment to democratizing access to innovation. By expanding availability through Schwab, we're empowering more advisors and their clients to participate in the growth of disruptive technologies reshaping our world." In addition to Schwab, the ARK Venture Fund is also accessible through the SoFi and Titan platforms, making it easier than ever for investors to gain exposure to pre-IPO companies alongside public market disruptors. Whether you're an advisor seeking innovative solutions for your clients or an individual investor looking to diversify your portfolio, the ARK Venture Fund offers a unique opportunity to invest in the future of innovation.

For more information about the ARK Venture Fund and how to invest, visit .

About ARK Invest

ARK Investment Management LLC ("ARK Invest" or "ARK") is a federally registered investment adviser and privately held investment firm. Specializing in thematic investing in disruptive innovation, the firm is rooted in over 40 years of experience in identifying and investing in innovations that should change the way the world works. Through its open research process, ARK identifies companies that it believes are leading and benefiting from cross-sector innovations such as robotics, energy storage, multiomic sequencing, artificial intelligence, and blockchain technology. ARK's investment strategies include Autonomous Technology and Robotics, Next Generation Internet, Genomic Revolution, Fintech Innovation, Space Exploration & Innovation, 3D Printing, Israel Innovative Technology, the overall ARK Disruptive Innovation Strategy, and the ARK Venture Fund.

For additional information regarding ARK's funds, please visit

For more information regarding ARK's research and advisor services, please visit

Distributor: Foreside Fund Services, LLC

Important Information

Before investing you should carefully consider the fund's investment objectives, risks, charges and expenses. This and other information is in the prospectus, a copy of which may be obtained here . Please read the prospectus carefully before you invest.

An indication of interest in response to this advertisement will involve no obligation or commitment of any kind.

The ARK Venture Fund invests in private, early-stage companies that may be considered highly speculative. As a result, an investment in the Fund involves substantial risks including risks associated with uncertainty regarding the valuations of private company investments, high rate of failure among the early-stage companies, and restricted liquidity in securities of such companies.

The ARK Venture Fund will be distributed to RIAs, family offices, high net worth individuals and institutional investors through other distribution channels, but is available to retail investors on Titan and SoFi. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC ("Titan") is an investment adviser registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). The fund is offered through SoFi Invest. SoFi Invest refers to the three investment and trading platforms operated by Social Finance, Inc. and its affiliates, SoFi Wealth LLC, an SEC-Registered Investment Adviser ("Sofi Wealth") and SoFi Securities LLC, Member FINRA/SIPC, ("Sofi Securities). ARK is not affiliated with Titan or any SoFi entity.

The ARK Venture Fund is a continuously-offered, non-diversified, registered closed-end fund with limited liquidity. You should not expect to be able to sell your Shares in the ARK Venture Fund other than through the Fund's repurchase policy, regardless of how the Fund performs. The Fund's Shares will not be listed on any securities exchange, and the Fund does not expect a secondary market in the Shares to develop.

ARK Investment Management has entered into an agreement with Titan, where it pays a fee to Titan for the ARK Venture Fund (the "Fund") to be made available on its platform. In addition, Foreside Fund Services LLC, the distributor of the Fund, may pay Titan a portion of the distribution and services fee it receives from the Fund. ARK Investment Management, Foreside Fund Services, and Titan are unrelated parties.

There is no assurance that the Fund will meet its investment objective. The value of your investment in the Fund, as well as the amount of return you receive on your investment in the Fund, may fluctuate significantly. You may lose part or all of your investment in the Fund or your investment may not perform as well as other similar investments. Therefore, you should consider carefully the following risks before investing in the Fund.

ARK Investment Management LLC is the investment adviser to the ARK Venture Fund.

Contact: Shaina Lamb, 517-652-1296, [email protected]

SOURCE ARK Investment Management

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED