Healthy.Io Acquires Labrador Health, Advancing The Future Of At-Home Kidney Diagnostics

BOSTON, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthy is excited to announce that it has just signed an agreement to acquire Labrador Health, a startup that has developed a breakthrough technology for quantitative home testing.

This strategic acquisition marks a step forward in Healthy's mission of transforming home-based diagnostics with lab-quality accuracy, powered by the smartphone. By integrating Labrador Health's technology with Healthy's FDA-cleared and CE-marked suite of products already available globally, the company is poised to launch the next generation of quantitative at-home kidney testing, expanding access to high-quality diagnostics around the world.

The team is already collaborating on developing the first ever quantitative, home-based ACR test - expected to launch in 2026. This home test is designed to tackle the significant global care-gap in Chronic Kidney Disease. With its novel quantitative features, the product will align with existing care-pathways and international reimbursement schemes, while making testing more accessible and routine - enabling earlier detection and better outcomes at scale.

As part of the integration, all Labrador team members will be joining Healthy. At the same time, the company is sharpening its focus on scalable, high-impact offerings by realigning internal resources to accelerate commercialization and innovation in its core markets. This renewed focus will support continued growth of Healthy's existing semi-quantitative product while driving the development of next-generation diagnostics enabled by the newly acquired technology.

"This acquisition is about accelerating our mission to deliver clinical-grade testing from the comfort of home," said Geoffrey Martin, CEO of Healthy. "We're excited to welcome the Labrador team and to build on our shared commitment to improving kidney care."

"With just $5 million in funding and a small team, we achieved significant technological milestones," said Yoav Kessler, CEO of Labrador Health. "We knew that partnering with Healthy would be the key to taking our innovation to the next level, combining our breakthrough with their scale and expertise to make a truly global impact."

Addressing the Growing Need for Early Kidney Disease Detection in the U.S.

Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD) affects over 35 million Americans, yet millions remain undiagnosed. Traditional testing methods often limit access and adherence, especially in at-risk communities. Healthy's at-home semi-quantitative tests have already proven effective in improving access and early detection. The addition of Labrador's quantitative technology offers even greater clinical insight and empowers better disease management.

A New Chapter in Home-Based Diagnostics

This combination represents a step-change in the accessibility and quality of at-home testing. By uniting Labrador's innovation with Healthy's computer vision technologies and operational scale, the companies are poised to redefine how kidney health is monitored and managed-bringing precise, proactive care directly into the hands of patients worldwide.

About Healthy

Healthy transforms smartphone cameras into clinical-grade diagnostic tools. Its solutions support at-home testing for chronic kidney disease, urinary tract infections, and wound care, reducing barriers to care and driving meaningful health outcomes. Healthy partners with leading health systems and retailers across the U.S. and Europe.

About Labrador Health

Labrador Health developed a cutting-edge platform for quantitative urine testing, combining proprietary biochemistry and microfluidics, and computer vision technologies to deliver lab-grade results at home. The company has partnered with leading clinical institutions to validate its solution, and its technology has received strong interest from both the clinical and investor communities. Founded in 2021 by Yoav Kessler, PhD, and repeat entrepreneur and investor Amit Avner, Labrador has raised $5 million in Seed funding. Investors include Vast Ventures, Box Group, Kli Capital, and prominent angels such as Zach Weinberg and Nat Turner (co-founders of Flatiron Health), Zach Perret and William Hockey (co-founders of Plaid), Logan Green (co-founder of Lyft), and Vivek Garipalli (founder of Clover Health).

