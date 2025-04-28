Semiconductor Back-End Equipment Market Outlook 2025-2030 | Semiconductor Market Set To Record CAGR Of 6.89% To Reach $157.693 Billion By 2030

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Growth in the semiconductor back-end equipment market is driven by rising demand for semiconductors in compact electronic devices and advanced IC designs. Key trends include increased semiconductor demand, essential manufacturing equipment, and rapid growth in Asia-Pacific driven by 5G technology. Major players include ASML, Applied Materials, and others. Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semiconductor Back-End Equipment Market - Forecasts from 2025 to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The semiconductor back-end equipment market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.89%, reaching a market size of US$157.693 billion in 2030 from US$113.006 billion in 2025.

The market is expected to grow due to the increasing demand for small devices and functional advancements in electronic goods like laptops, digital cameras, smartphones, and others. Since integrated circuit (IC) designs are becoming highly complex and more semiconductor products must be introduced to manufacture ICs, the demand for semiconductor back-end equipment is increasing steadily. Semiconductors are used in IC development because they lower costs, speed up mass production, and increase the operational value of the finished product.

Market Trends:

Surging Semiconductor Demand: Global demand for semiconductors is on the rise, driven by expanding applications across various industries. Emerging and younger companies are increasingly turning to Original Design Manufacturers (ODMs) and Outsourced Semiconductor Assembly and Test (OSAT) providers to meet their product development and production needs. Governments worldwide are prioritizing local semiconductor manufacturing to lessen dependence on foreign suppliers, encouraging direct investments from established manufacturers and offering supportive regulatory frameworks. For example, the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) reported that global semiconductor sales hit US$627.6 billion in 2024, reflecting a 19.1% increase from the US$526.8 billion recorded in 2023.

Growing Needs in Manufacturing: Semiconductor manufacturing equipment is essential for producing semiconductor wafers, IC chips, memory chips, circuits, and other components. Silicon wafer production equipment plays a key role in the initial stages of manufacturing, while wafer processing tools - such as photolithography machines, etching devices, chemical vapor deposition systems, measurement tools, and process/quality control equipment - are critical to the workflow. The market for semiconductor back-end equipment is expected to grow due to increasing demand for discrete devices, power semiconductors, and high-power modules across various end-user applications. Additionally, the trend of integrating multiple semiconductor functions onto a single chip is gaining traction as consumers favor smaller, compact products, with back-end equipment primarily used for assembling these components into a unified chip. Exponential Growth in Asia Pacific: The Asia-Pacific semiconductor back-end equipment market is set to experience rapid growth during the forecast period. This surge is driven by strategic investments from leading domestic suppliers and the expansion of the region's well-established semiconductor industry. With chip consumption on the rise, the Asia-Pacific semiconductor market is projected to triple in size compared to the Americas over the next four years. The rollout of 5G technology has further amplified demand for semiconductor chips in the region, spurring growth in the market for manufacturing equipment. This advancement in 5G is expected to significantly enhance digital infrastructure worldwide. Some of the major players covered in this report include ASML Holding N.V., Applied Materials, Lam Research, Tokyo Electron Limited, Rapidus Corporation, KLA Corporation, Onto Innovation Inc., among others.

ASML Holding

Applied Materials

Lam Research

Tokyo Electron Limited

Rapidus Corporation

KLA Corporation

Onto Innovation Inc.

SCREEN Holdings Co., Ltd. Toshiba Corporation

