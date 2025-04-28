ALL-NEW NORWEGIAN AQUA DEBUTS AS THE NEWEST SHIP IN PORT CANAVERAL FOR THE SPRING/SUMMER CRUISE SEASON

MENAFN - PR Newswire) This past weekend, approximately 3,700 guests embarked on Norwegian Aqua's first week-long voyage to the Caribbean from Port Canaveral, Fla., her initial homeport since her official debut earlier this month. Just in time for the summer travel season, Norwegian Aqua will offer a series of seven-day Eastern Caribbean sailings through August 2025 with calls to Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; and Great Stirrup Cay, the Company's private island in the Bahamas which will debut new amenities for the whole family beginning late 2025. With the upcoming enhancements to the island, guests will enjoy easy access with a new multi-ship pier; an expansive area for guests to soak up the warm Bahamian sun complete with an oversized heated pool; experiences for the whole family including a splash zone with fun water fountains and features for children; as well as a swim-up bar for guests who want to keep enjoying their unlimited open bar package off the ship.

"We are so thrilled to have Norwegian Aqua homeport in Port Canaveral for her inaugural season of Caribbean voyages," said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. "Port Canaveral is an attractive cruise destination with a variety of attractions in the surrounding area for guests to extend their cruise vacation, and easy access by plane, train or automobile. Launching just in time for summer, Norwegian Aqua is designed to offer fun-in-the-sun voyages year-round with outdoor activities for guests looking for thrills, or who simply want to chill. We're excited to have her begin her cruise journey with our partners at Port Canaveral!"

Norwegian Aqua boasts many first-in-the-industry activities including the hallmark top-deck attraction, The Aqua Slidecoaster. The world's first-ever hybrid waterslide and roller coaster continues to generate growing social media buzz with a high-speed powered launch that propels adventurous guests through dual slides that race across three decks. Guests can also enjoy the brand-new Glow Court, a digital sports complex with an interactive LED floor offering unique and interactive games by day and transforming into an electric club by night. For activities the whole family can enjoy together, the new Aqua Game Zone has multigenerational appeal with retro arcade games such as Ms. Pacman and Mario Brothers, complemented by new-age virtual reality experiences and classic carnival games.

The entertainment doesn't stop there. Guests will not want to miss the headlining production of "Revolution: A Celebration of Prince," an immersive theatrical concert experience created in-house with top industry talent, honoring the multi-Grammy® Award-nominated and winner Prince. The show has already been met with rave reviews for its contagious energy, featuring many of the icon's greatest hits including "Purple Rain," "Kiss," "When Doves Cry," "1999" and MORE! Other main stage productions include "Elements: The World Expanded," an enhanced version of NCL's top-rated show, blending acrobatics, magic and stunning visuals inspired by the four elements – earth, wind, fire and water; as well as interactive game show such as the "Price is Right LIVE."

For those who travel for the love of food, they will be challenged to try all 17 dining options on board, including NCL's premiering specialty Thai restaurant, Sukhothai, and the brand's first-ever plant-based eatery in the 10-station food hall, Indulge. Norwegian Aqua also features 18 bars and lounges, including Metropolitan Bar, the industry's first sustainable craft cocktail bar.

Offering something for everyone, Norwegian Aqua features an array of spaces to unwind including the newly expanded pool-deck and the adults-only Vibe Beach Club, now more spacious than ever before. For even MORE tranquility, guests can visit the Mandara Spa and Salon for invigorating spa services or a trip to the thermal suite which features heated loungers, an ice room, steam room and a variety of saunas including the new clay sauna.

With a 10% increase in size and capacity from sister ships Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva, Norwegian Aqua is the first of the Prima Plus Class. Featuring more outdoor space and the highest staffing levels of any new contemporary cruise ship, Norwegian Aqua spans 1,056 feet long and accommodates 3,571 guests at double occupancy.

"We have a great partnership with NCL and are excited to welcome Norwegian Aqua to our homeport fleet," said Captain John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. "Port Canaveral is the ideal homeport for this new Prima-Plus class ship, especially with more guests driving in to take advantage of our easy in/easy out access. Our team looks forward to providing NCL's guests with the customer-focused experience that has made our Port a cruise industry leader."

Following the ship's first season in Port Canaveral, she will sail a series of five and seven-day warm-weather voyages to Bermuda from New York City f rom August 2025 through October 2025 before returning to Miami for a season of seven-day Eastern Caribbean cruises between October 2025 and April 2026.

For guests planning their next cruise vacation aboard Norwegian Aqua or any ship in NCL's fleet the Company's brand-new program, More At SeaTM , provides travelers more value with unlimited open bar featuring premium beverage brands such as Casamigos Tequila, Woodford Reserve, Grey Goose Vodka and more; as well as specialty dining meals; high-speed Wi-Fi minutes; and $50 shore excursion credits at every port of call. More At Sea delivers guests an incredible value with savings of over 75%. The package also includes free airfare for the second guest and kids sail free on select sailings. For more details on NCL's new More At Sea offering, visit . For b-roll and additional assets of Norwegian Aqua, please visit the press kit her .

For more information about the Company's award-winning fleet and worldwide itineraries, or to book a cruise, please contact a travel professional, call 888-NCL-CRUISE (625-2784) or visit

