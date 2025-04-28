Chemical Distribution Market Report 2025: Analysis And Outlook For The Forecasted $477 Billion Industry 2025-2029

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, April 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Chemical Distribution Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The chemical distribution market size has grown strongly in recent years. It will grow from $299.64 billion in 2024 to $328.24 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to industrial growth, increased global chemical trade, increased chemical manufacturing, increased regulatory compliance, growth in demand for supply chain efficiency.

The chemical distribution market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $477.28 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to growing need for sustainable chemicals, increasing adoption for e-commerce and digital platforms, increasing focus on green chemistry, global supply chain resilience, and increasing specialty and custom chemicals. Major trends in the forecast period include chemical industry innovation, technological advancements, sustainable solutions, key players' partnerships, cutting-edge solutions launch.

The chemical distribution market is poised for growth, driven by the escalating consumption of chemicals across diverse end-use industries. For instance, as reported in June 2022 by the India Brand Equity Foundation, India's chemicals industry covers over 80,000 commercial products and had a market value of USD 178 billion in 2018-19. With increasing demand for specialty chemicals and petrochemicals, the industry is expected to grow at a 9.3% compound annual growth rate (CAGR) and reach USD 304 billion by 2025. The specialty chemicals market is projected to be worth $40 billion by 2025. Hence, the rising demand for chemicals in various end-use industries is a key driver propelling the chemical distribution market's growth.

The expanding construction industry is anticipated to drive the growth of the chemical distribution market in the future. For example, in November 2023, data published by the Office for National Statistics, a UK-based national statistical institute, revealed that annual new orders in 2022 increased by 11.4% from 2021, reaching a record £80.83 billion ($105,905 million). This growth was mainly driven by significant increases in private infrastructure (85.1%), private commercial (10.2%), and other public non-housing sectors (17.5%), with a slight 0.6% decline in private industrial projects. Thus, the expanding construction industry is fueling the growth of the chemical distribution market.

Technological advancements are transforming the chemical distribution market. Innovations, such as eco-friendly chemical compounds, are being developed with engineered structures that make them non-toxic and environmentally safe, suitable for various applications. For example, in October 2023, Perstorp Group, a Sweden-based specialty chemicals company, introduced a new grade of 2-Ethylhexanol (2-EH) with 100% renewable, traceable mass-balanced carbon content. By incorporating the absorption of biogenic CO2 from renewable raw materials used in its production, the product achieves a negative carbon footprint from its creation to its arrival at the Perstorp facility. Developed with both physical and chemical traceability, 2-EH Pro 100 is designed to reduce the carbon footprint across the entire value chain while promoting sustainable sourcing of renewable and recycled raw materials.

Major players in the chemical distribution market are actively introducing new products, with a focus on specialty chemical solutions, to tap into larger customer bases, boost sales, and drive revenue growth. In August 2023, ChemCeed LLC, a US-based specialty chemicals provider, launched its innovative Titanate Catalyst product line. These catalysts, including Tetra isopropyl titanate (TIPT), Tetra n butyl titanate (TNBT), Tetra 2-Ethyl Hexyl Titanate (TEHT), Polybutyl Titanate (PBT), and BB 1001 titanium butyl phosphate, showcase exceptional performance in esterification, transesterification, and Ziegler-Natta reactions. Their applications span diverse industries, contributing to enhanced adhesion in printing inks, facilitating cross-linking in paints, coatings, adhesives, and sealants, and acting as catalysts for polymerization and esterification/transesterification reactions. This product line underscores the industry's commitment to innovation, meeting specific needs across multiple sectors.

In a significant development, Apollo Global Management Inc., a US-based private equity company, completed the acquisition of Univar Solutions in August 2023 for a deal valued at $8.1 billion. This strategic move validates Univar's effective strategy and brings substantial value to its shareholders. Apollo expresses enthusiasm about the partnership, viewing it as an opportunity to strengthen their investments in the portfolio. The acquisition aligns with Apollo's goal to collaborate closely with Univar's team, expanding the company's reach and serving vital suppliers and customers on a global scale. Univar Solutions, a US-based chemical distributor, now stands as a key player within Apollo's diversified portfolio, emphasizing the dynamic nature of the chemical distribution market.

1) By Product: Specialty Chemical; Commodity Chemical

2) By Type: Pipelines; Containers; Barrels; Sacks

3) By End Use: Transportation; Construction; Agriculture; Textiles; Pharmaceuticals; Industrial Manufacturing; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Specialty Chemical: Agrochemicals; Construction Chemicals; Electronic Chemicals; Food Additives; Pharmaceutical Ingredients; Personal Care Chemicals

2) By Commodity Chemical: Petrochemicals; Polymers; Basic Inorganics; Bulk Solvents; Industrial Gases

Key Companies Profiled: Univar Solutions Inc.; HELM AG; Brenntag AG; Azelis Holdings; Omya AG

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2025-2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $328.24 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $477.28 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 9.8% Regions Covered Global

