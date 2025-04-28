403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Australian Radio Reveals Usage of AI-Generated Host for Over 6 Months
(MENAFN) CADA, a radio station owned by Australian Radio Network (ARN), has revealed that it used an AI-generated host for its Workdays with Thy program for over six months without listeners being aware.
The program, which airs weekdays for four hours in western Sydney and on a podcast app, has been running since November of the previous year. The revelation came after a reporter questioned whether the host, Thy, was human. ARN later confirmed the suspicions, acknowledging that Thy was an AI creation.
“We’ve been trialing AI audio tools on CADA, using the voice of Thy, an ARN team member,” an ARN spokesperson stated.
“This is a space being explored by broadcasters globally, and the trial has offered valuable insights,” they continued, emphasizing that the experiment highlighted “the power of real personalities in driving compelling content.”
The program, which airs weekdays for four hours in western Sydney and on a podcast app, has been running since November of the previous year. The revelation came after a reporter questioned whether the host, Thy, was human. ARN later confirmed the suspicions, acknowledging that Thy was an AI creation.
“We’ve been trialing AI audio tools on CADA, using the voice of Thy, an ARN team member,” an ARN spokesperson stated.
“This is a space being explored by broadcasters globally, and the trial has offered valuable insights,” they continued, emphasizing that the experiment highlighted “the power of real personalities in driving compelling content.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment