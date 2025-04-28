Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Australian Radio Reveals Usage of AI-Generated Host for Over 6 Months

Australian Radio Reveals Usage of AI-Generated Host for Over 6 Months


2025-04-28 09:48:42
(MENAFN) CADA, a radio station owned by Australian Radio Network (ARN), has revealed that it used an AI-generated host for its Workdays with Thy program for over six months without listeners being aware.

The program, which airs weekdays for four hours in western Sydney and on a podcast app, has been running since November of the previous year. The revelation came after a reporter questioned whether the host, Thy, was human. ARN later confirmed the suspicions, acknowledging that Thy was an AI creation.

“We’ve been trialing AI audio tools on CADA, using the voice of Thy, an ARN team member,” an ARN spokesperson stated.

“This is a space being explored by broadcasters globally, and the trial has offered valuable insights,” they continued, emphasizing that the experiment highlighted “the power of real personalities in driving compelling content.”

MENAFN28042025000045017169ID1109481210

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search