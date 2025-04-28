Superna Launches Data Attack Surface Managertm To Redefine Exposure Management At The Data Layer

New platform delivers continuous, real-time risk intelligence and remediation prioritization - giving security teams the visibility and control their tools can't provide.

SAN FRANCISCO, RSA Conference, April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Superna, the pioneer in CyberStorage security, today announced the launch of Superna Data Attack Surface ManagerTM (DASM) - a breakthrough platform that enables organizations to continuously identify, prioritize, and control exposure at the data layer.

As security stacks grow more complex and attackers outpace patch cycles, organizations need more than vulnerability scores - they need visibility into what truly matters: their data. Superna Data Attack Surface Manager extends the value of existing scanners by delivering real-time data-layer intelligence, content-aware risk scoring, and preemptive security posture enforcement, enabling security teams to reduce exposure, focus remediation where it counts, and protect data with speed and precision.

"The biggest blindspot in security today is data exposure," said Alex Hesterberg, CEO of Superna. "We help teams move from reacting to risks they don't fully understand, to proactively remediating exposures they can't afford to miss."

Not Just Another Dashboard - A Decision Engine for Data Risk

While traditional tools focus on infrastructure and configurations, Superna DASM evaluates live data-layer risk - continuously analyzing who is accessing what, how often, and the sensitivity of the content.

With Superna Data Attack Surface Manager, teams can:



Continuously map the data attack surface across users, hosts, and unstructured storage

Score exposure based on behavior, data sensitivity, and privilege - not just CVEs

Prioritize action and integrate with ITSM, EDR, and SOAR platforms Enforce compensating controls automatically when risk thresholds are exceeded

Built for CTEM and Beyond

Superna Data Attack Surface Manager is purpose-built to support the entire Continuous Threat Exposure Management (CTEM) lifecycle - from scoping and discovery to validation and mobilization. It enhances existing SecOps workflows by putting data risk at the center of exposure management.

What Makes Superna's Data Attack Surface Manager Different?



Data-First Risk Prioritization: Behavior- and content-aware scoring models beyond CVEs

Continuous Asset Monitoring: Real-time visibility into user–host–data interactions

Compensating Controls Engine: Enforces access blocks to sensitive data when thresholds are breached

Workflow Automation: Embedded ITSM, SIEM, and SOAR integrations

Zero-Day Readiness: Enforces data-layer controls even before patches are available

Zero Trust Aligned: Dynamically restricts access based on real-time risk signals CyberStorage Integrated: Seamlessly extends Superna Data Security Edition for full-cycle protection

"We don't replace your stack - we make it smarter," said Hesterberg. "Superna Data Attack Surface Manager turns your data into a source of intelligence, not risk."

Purpose-Built for the Teams That Own Risk

Superna Data Attack Surface Manager equips key teams with the intelligence and automation to reduce exposure - without adding complexity:



Security teams gain real-time insights into high-risk behavior tied to sensitive data

Infrastructure teams control access dynamically based on actual exposure Ops and patching teams save time by remediating only what truly matters

Stop managing threats in the dark. Start shining a light on your data attack surface.

Superna Data Attack Surface ManagerTM is available now and will be demonstrated in executive briefings at RSA Conference 2025 in San Francisco. To schedule a meeting or learn more, visit supern .

About Superna

Superna is the global leader in CyberStorage security, defending more than five exabytes of unstructured data across enterprise environments. With a platform that delivers real-time, continuous, and content-aware protection at the data layer, Superna helps security teams detect earlier, remediate faster, and reduce risk - without slowing the business.

Superna: Now Defense Runs DeeperTM

