Knife Attack at South Korean High School Injures Six
(MENAFN) Nearly six individuals, including a teacher, were wounded in a stabbing incident on Monday at a high school in South Korea, as reported by a news agency.
The attack occurred in Cheongju, a city approximately 110 kilometers (68 miles) south of Seoul, where a special education student used a knife to assault several people.
The injured were promptly transported to nearby hospitals, with injuries ranging from minor to severe, affecting areas such as the face, abdomen, and other parts of the body.
However, authorities confirmed that none of the victims are in critical condition.
Following the attack, the student, who is enrolled in the school’s special education program, jumped into a nearby reservoir but was later rescued and taken to a hospital for treatment.
Police and education officials are currently investigating the incident and speaking with witnesses to uncover the purpose of the attack.
This event follows a tragic incident in February, when a teacher fatally stabbed an 8-year-old girl at an elementary school in Daejeon, South Korea’s fifth-largest town.
