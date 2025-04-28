O'shaughnessy Ventures Funds AI Moonshot Projects In Drug Discovery, Clean Energy

Solano is using frontier mathematics and computer science to expand AI computing power beyond current hardware limits. He believes that efficiently scaling up current AI technology is sufficient to achieve artificial general intelligence, or AGI, a theoretical AI system capable of displaying human-like intelligence in any field.

Born in Bogotá, Colombia, Solano has more than 10 years of AI research, consulting and engineering experience. He has licensed more than 100 advanced AI assets to government, financial and life–science organizations. He is also the cofounder and CEO of the AI startup VMind Technologies Inc.

OSV's founder and CEO, Jim O'Shaughnessy, commented, "I firmly believe that AI can accelerate our ability to tackle our most pressing problems, from disease to climate change. We're delighted to support Miguel and excited to see what he builds over the coming months."

"This fellowship is an honor, and it carries a responsibility to push boundaries for the good of the world," said Solano. "I'm grateful to Jim and the OSV team. Carpe vitam!"

About the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships Program

Launched in 2023, the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships program discovers and empowers the world's boldest creatives, builders and researchers. Fellows receive a $100,000 grant and gain access to OSV's network of founders, investors and experts.

OSV will award 12 fellowships in 2025. Applicants will also be considered for the O'Shaughnessy Grants program, which provides 20 additional $10,000 grants to promising innovators.

Solano is the fourth fellow selected in 2025. More information about previous fellows is available at OSV's website .

Applications for the O'Shaughnessy Fellowships remain open through April 30, 2025. Individuals interested in applying can do so via OSV's website .



About O'Shaughnessy Ventures

OSV is a creative investment firm that empowers creators to bring their ideas to life. Founded by Jim O'Shaughnessy, a pioneer in quantitative investing, founder of O'Shaughnessy Asset Management, and author of five books, OSV aims to provide financial support and to partner in growing the next life-changing creative ideas.

OSV combines Jim's deeply rooted interest in all things art, science, investing and technology with his long-held desire to establish scenarios designed to help promising creators and their inspiring ideas succeed, regardless of age, location, job history or level of education. For more information, visit OSV's website .

Media Contact:

Ena Gong

O'Shaughnessy Ventures LLC

(917) 355-7420

[email protected]

SOURCE O'Shaughnessy Ventures