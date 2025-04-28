Shiv Sena MLA Seeks Action Against Cong Leader For 'Anti-National, Terrorist-Supporting' Remarks

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Shiv Sena legislator Manisha Kayande on Monday has appealed to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to take action against Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for "anti-national" and "terrorist supporting" statements.

In a letter, Kayande mentioned that Wadettiwar has made an outrageous and shameful statement regarding the terrorist attack in Pahalgam claiming that“terrorists did not ask the religion of the victims".

She claimed: "This remark is nothing short of giving a clear chief to terrorism and indirectly helping Pakistan which continues to wage a proxy war against our nation through such attacks.

"By suggesting that terrorists are somehow 'neutral' in the killings, Wadettiwar has deflected attention from Pakistan's brutality, disrespected the widows, orphans and families of countless martyrs who have suffered the worst of Islamic terrorism, whitewashed the religious targeting of Hindus, security forces d nationalists and compromised India's national interest at a time when unity and clarity are paramount," said Kayande.

She further stated: "This is not an isolated lapse - Congress leaders, time and again, have spoken in ways that weaken India's position globally and demoralised the armed forces. Wadettiwar's comment fits into a disturbing pattern of undermining the nation for petty political gains.”

Kayande also urged the chief minister to publicly condemn Wadettiwar's remarks as anti national and unacceptable and add his name to a list of individuals who, through their statements, aid Pakistan's agenda.

She demanded that Wadettiwar should apologise to the widow and orphans of terrorism and recommend that such habitual offenders be symbolically“sent to Pakistan” where their sympathies evidently lie.

“The people of Maharashtra expect their government to protect national honour and ensure that this who insult the sacrifices of our brave martyrs are firmly and unequivocally rejected,” she said.

Earlier, the Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis slammed Wadettiwar for his statement, terming it insensitive.

“Wadettiwar's statement is insensitive. By making such a statement, he is rubbing salt into the wounds of the relatives of those killed in the Pahalgam terror attack. Everyone has shown what the relatives have said. The victims were killed in front of their relatives, and during that time, Wadettiwar was not present there. I do not understand whether this is foolishness or what,” he added.

State BJP chief and Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule also criticised Wadettiwar, terming his statement a height of insensitivity.

“It has been proven time and time again that Hindus are being targeted in Kashmir. So, in what world is Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar living in? Who is Wadettiwar trying to please by saying, 'terrorists have no caste or religion'? Are Congress leaders trying to exonerate terrorists?” he asked.