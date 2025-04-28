RSAC Kicks Off Flagship Event On Monday As RSACTM 2025 Conference Opens In San Francisco

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Community is at the heart of everything we do and our different perspectives and strengths not only unify, but amplify our collective voices," said Linda Gray Martin , Senior Vice President, RSACTM Conference. "RSACTM 2025 Conference is the perfect forum to come together to confront the increasing cybersecurity challenges that lie ahead."

RSACTM 2025 Conference features two keynote stages: the West Stage featuring sponsor keynotes, panels, and esteemed guest speakers, while the new Yerba Buena Center for the Arts (YBCA) Stage (formerly South Stage) brings highly coveted, in-depth sessions from industry experts on a range of topics. Both stages open today with a renowned lineup of notable speakers.

In addition to its keynotes, RSACTM Conference will feature more than 700 speakers, 29 tracks, 450+ sessions, and 650+ exhibitors from across the industry. Additional highlights include:



NYSE Virtual Bell Ringing Kicks Off RSACTM 2025 Conference – This morning at 6:30 am PT / 9:30 am ET, the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) will ring The Opening Bell® virtually to signal the markets have opened for the day live from the Moscone Center to officially kick RSACTM Conference week off with a nod and testament to the power of cybersecurity across global markets. The live link to watch can be found here .

RSACTM Innovation Sandbox – Today, the highly competitive RSACTM Innovation Sandbox contest culminates with one finalist recognized as "RSACTM 2025 Conference's Most Innovative Startup." The program celebrates 20 years in 2025 with each finalist receiving a $5M investment for the very first time.

Executive Programs – RSACTM Conference will host five closed door programs for select executive and government audiences: CISO Boot Camp (CBC) , Cyber Leaders Forum (CLF), eFraud Global Forum (eFG), Executive Security Action Forum (ESAF), and International Cybersecurity Forum (ICSF).

RSACTM Sandbox - The Sandbox opens today and explores various disciplines of cybersecurity in new and innovative ways. RSACTM 2025 Conference will feature eight uniquely different sandboxes, DARPA's AIxCC Experience, an escape room, capture the flag, and dozens of interactive experiences.

RSACTM Launch Pad – RSAC TM Launch Pad returns celebrating five years of spotlighting three start-up companies with products not yet in market and gives them the opportunity to pitch their bold new ideas to venture capitalists in a Shark Tank®-style format. RSACTM Launch Pad takes place on Tuesday.

Protecting Home & Family – This brand-new track for 2025 offers insights on protecting what matters outside of the secure office environment. Carefully curated sessions focus on tips and tricks for kids and seniors, along with guidance on safeguarding tech at home from scams and other nefarious actors.

RSACTM College Day - Taking place on Thursday, College Day welcomes hundreds of students, recent graduates, and faculty from leading universities with a free, one-day pass that gives them access to dozens of sessions and keynotes plus two experiences tailored just for them. Closing Celebration – Academy award winning actor, singer, and comedian Jamie Foxx headlines the stage for an exclusive conversation with RSAC Executive Chairman Hugh Thompson following turntable wizard DJ Irie and Jazz Mafia, a local collective of talented musicians, that will entertain attendees to close out the week.

With the On Demand Pass , attendees can watch most keynotes and track sessions on demand and also earn CE credits. The content will be available within four hours after the live occurrence has concluded. For more information regarding RSACTM 2025 Conference, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco this week, visit our website at .

