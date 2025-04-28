403
Dutch town hall disposes of Warhol artwork
(MENAFN) A Dutch town hall has reported that it may have unintentionally thrown away several valuable artworks, including a piece by the famous artist Andy Warhol, during renovations last year. According to local broadcaster Omroep Brabant, the municipality of Maashorst revealed that the artworks had been stored in a basement during extensive renovations of the town hall.
An investigation commissioned by the municipality found that 46 works of art, including a rare 1980s silkscreen print of Queen Beatrix by Warhol, were missing. The works are believed to have been mistakenly discarded with bulk waste and are unlikely to be recovered. The investigation also found that there were no specific policies or procedures for handling the artwork during the renovation process. Some pieces were loaned to a local museum or returned to the artists, but those stored in the basement were damaged.
Maashorst Mayor Hans van der Pas expressed regret over the incident, stating that the artwork must have ended up in bulk waste during the renovation. He called the situation “no way to treat valuable items.”
Warhol, one of the most influential artists of the 20th century, created the print as part of his 1985 "Reigning Queens" series, just two years before his death. The series includes colorful silkscreen prints of four monarchs: Queen Elizabeth II of the UK, Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark, and Queen Ntombi Twala of Eswatini.
This loss follows a separate incident in November when several prints from Warhol’s “Reigning Queens” series were stolen in a break-in at the MPV Gallery in North Brabant, Netherlands. The thieves initially took four prints but abandoned two nearby, leaving behind the prints of Queen Beatrix and Queen Ntombi Twala.
