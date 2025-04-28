'Might Be Tomorrow, Might Be In Two Years': Pogba Provides Comeback Update

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) World Cup-winning French midfielder Paul Pogba has provided an update on his potential comeback, saying it "might be tomorrow" or "might be in two years" before he's back on the pitch.

Pogba has been out of competitive fixtures since September 2023, when he was hit with a ban for failing a dope test after featuring for Juventus in their opening game of the 2023-24 season against Udinese on August 20.

He had tested positive for DHEA, a banned substance that boosts endogenous testosterone. However, Pogba's management team challenged the decision in the Court of Arbitration for Sports (CAS), which upheld the four-year suspension, and the ban was reduced to 18 months which ended in March this year.

Pogba has shared a video on his personal Instagram account in which he said, "Just a little message. Nothing to show really, just somebody that is still hungry for the comeback, been training by himself, but never gives up on chasing his dream and what he wants to achieve."

"Just a message for all of you guys that if right now you don't get what you want, but just keep trying and keep pushing until you get it. It might be tomorrow, it might be in one year, it might be two years, but what's going to happen is meant to happen. Let's go! Big up and see you very soon," he added.

Pogba was cleared to resume his professional career in March, but he remains a free agent. The 32-year-old was also released by Serie A giants Juventus while serving his ban in November last year.

The midfielder has been linked with several clubs, including former side Manchester United, and Marseille, as well as teams from MLS and the Saudi Pro League are also reportedly interested.