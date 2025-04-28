403
Mongolia Expands E-Visa Access in Bid to Boost Tourism-Led Growth
(MENAFN) In the first quarter of 2025, Mongolia issued electronic visas (e-visas) to 11,575 foreign nationals, reflecting a 4.9 percent rise from the same timeframe in 2024, local media reported Monday, citing data from the country's Immigration Agency.
Over the same three-month period, immigration authorities granted 3,629 residence permits and extended 7,411 others. The number of new residence permits dropped by 5.3 percent compared to the previous year.
Mongolia’s economy is predominantly driven by mineral exports. However, the government is prioritizing tourism development to broaden its economic base and enhance the global competitiveness of its tourism sector.
The Immigration Agency noted that Mongolia began issuing e-visas to foreign travelers on October 1, 2021. In 2024 alone, nearly 92,427 foreign citizens were granted e-visas.
This digital visa initiative is part of a broader strategy to attract more international visitors and stimulate the tourism industry.
