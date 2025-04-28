403
The Flagship Crossover Of The New Generation OMODA C7 Will Be Presented At OMODA AVTODOM Vnukovo.
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Russian premiere of the newest flagship of the brand OMODA C7 will take place at the official dealership OMODA AVTODOM Vnukovo in the spring of 2025. The car has already aroused great interest among car owners, thanks to its expressive design and innovative equipment.
The OMODA C7 is not just a city crossover. It is a dynamic, bright car focused on comfort and intelligent control systems. The X-shaped radiator grille and spectacular graphics of the optics attract attention at first glance. The car is equipped with a 1.6-liter turbocharged engine with a capacity of 150 hp. It works in tandem with a 7-speed robotic DCT gearbox. There are versions with front or all-wheel drive. OMODA C7 demonstrates confident behavior in city traffic and on difficult off-road routes, thanks to ground clearance up to 182 mm and carefully designed suspension. The curb weight varies from 1653 to 1753 kg. The volume of the luggage compartment is 639 liters. This makes the model practical for trips with the whole family or active recreation. Dimensions of the car: length - 4.66 m, width - 1.87 m, height - 1.67 m.
The interior of the crossover with premium finishing materials deserves special attention. The 15.6-inch high-resolution screen has become the central element. It supports gesture control and integration with multimedia platforms. Seat heating and ventilation functions, powerful 50 W wireless charging, a HUD projection display and a proprietary Snapdragon 8155 chipset increase the convenience of the car owner and passengers.
OMODA C7 has an intelligent all-wheel drive system. This allows adapting the car's behavior to various road and weather conditions. Support for various driving modes provides confidence and stability in any situation. The color palette of the model includes elegant and expressive shades. Each emphasizes the style of the brand. OMODA C7 is a car in which every detail is thought out. Each technology is implemented taking into account the expectations of a modern car owner.
"We are pleased that sales of the new flagship OMODA C7 will start at the OMODA AVTODOM Vnukovo dealership in the spring of 2025. This model combines style, advanced technology and confidence in any road conditions. We invite everyone to OMODA AVTODOM Vnukovo to get to know the car better and see for themselves its capabilities", - Elsa Sapova, Head of Retail Sales of New Cars at OMODA|JAECOO AVTODOM Vnukovo, commented.
GC AVTODOM was founded on December 21, 1992. This is one of the largest automobile holdings in Russia, which specializes in sales and service of premium and luxury cars today. There are well-known world brands in the portfolio of the group of companies: SERES-AITO, Audi, AURUS, BMW, BMW Motorrad, BRP, Ducati, EXEED, GAC, Hongqi, JAECOO, Jaguar, KTM, Lamborghini, Land Rover, LiXiang, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, OMODA , Porsche, Volvo, Zeekr. AVTODOM is constantly developing, opening new dealership centers and updating the infrastructure of existing ones. It develops the sales of used cars, offers a full range of financial services and cooperates with reliable leasing companies and trusted partner banks.
