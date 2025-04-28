Enemy Attempting To Create 'Gray Zones' In Sumy Region SBGS Spox
Andrii Demchenko, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine (SBGS), mentioned this during a TV broadcast, as reported by a Ukrinform correspondent.
"Although the enemy's plans are not being fully realized, they previously indicated their intention to create such 'gray zones' on Ukrainian territory. We are now observing this on certain sections within Sumy region," Demchenko said.
Responding to a question about how difficult it is to repel enemy attacks launched using quad bikes, Demchenko explained: "The main challenge comes after they dismount from the quad bikes and attempt to entrench themselves, holding positions while awaiting reinforcements to expand the combat zone inside Ukrainian territory."
He added that besides the areas near Basivka and Zhuravka, the enemy is probing other parts of the border as well.
"The enemy is testing other sections too, intending to use similar tactics - deploying small assault groups, sometimes attempting breakthroughs with quad bikes," Demchenko noted.Read also: Russians launch nearly 100 strikes at Sumy region over past day, one person killed
The Spokesperson also pointed out that Russian forces are not attempting to breach the border using armored vehicles, possibly due to a shortage of such equipment or an intention to preserve it for future operations.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, the situation in the Sumy sector remains difficult, with Russian forces continuing to employ small assault groups in attempts to infiltrate Ukrainian territory.
