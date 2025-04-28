Farah Khan, Pooja Bedi Share Funny ‘Pehla Nasha’ Story From ‘Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar’

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 28 (IANS) Choreographer-filmmaker Farah Khan and Pooja Bedi recently took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, sharing a hilarious behind-the-scenes story about filming the iconic“Pehla Nasha” scene from the 1992 classic Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar, where the former actress famously posed atop a car.

For the iconic romantic song, Pooja beautifully recreated an iconic Marilyn Monroe moment, as the wind swept from beneath her, making her red dress billow dramatically while she stood gracefully atop a car. The scene became a visual highlight and an unforgettable sequence.

Pooja along with her actress daughter Alaya F joined Farah for her YouTube show, where they made blueberry protein pancakes.

Farah was seen telling Alaya: I have spent many days with your mother. I tried to make her dance a lot. I want to ask her whose genes she has got. Because you are a fantastic dancer.”

Alaya, who made her debut in Jawaani Jaaneman in 2020, replied:“Actually, I didn't know how to dance at all. I worked very hard on this.”

Pooja then chimed in, where she said that there is a video of Alaya trying to teach dance, when she was in first class.”

When Alaya asked her to not share, Pooja hilariously said:“Your dance then, is my dance now.”

Farah then asked Alaya if she has seen“Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar” and asked if she knows the story behind the“Pehla Nasha” song sequence, when“she stood on that car.”

Farah then said that the spots were down while she was atop of the car.

To which, Pooja said:“He was standing behind. And every time they would put the stand under me. And I was standing like this. I am trying very hard to hold my dress down. So, I am standing there like this. Fan is going, fan is going.”

“I went on saying – nothing is going, nothing is going. Every now and then, nothing is happening. Every time I say, nothing is happening... Then I am holding it down.... And everyone is laughing. Why? Because it's down from the front here. But it's flying off the back. And that's the first spot...”

She then hilariously revealed that the spot boy saw her underwear while the dress blew from the back and Farah said that he fell.

“Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar”, was a coming-of-age sports film, directed by Mansoor Khan. It also stars Aamir Khan, Ayesha Jhulka, Deepak Tijori, Mamik Singh, and Kulbhushan Kharbanda.