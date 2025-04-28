Dr. Azad Moopen Honored With Lifetime Achievement Award At AKMG's MARAAYA 2025 Convention In Ras Al Khaimah

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dr. Azad Moopen, Founder Chairman of Aster DM Healthcare and founding president of AKMG Emirates, was conferred with the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the biennial convention of the Association of Kerala Medical Graduates (AKMG), MARAAYA 2025. The ceremony, held at the Cultural Development Centre in Ras Al Khaimah, brought together prominent healthcare professionals and dignitaries from around the world.

The award recognized Dr. Moopen's visionary leadership and momentous contributions to the healthcare sector, as well as his pivotal role in establishing and nurturing AKMG Emirates. Dr. Moopen's vision and relentless dedication have been instrumental in establishing AKMG Emirates, and his leadership continues to be the cornerstone of the association's ongoing success. Commenting on receiving the award,said,“Over the decades, AKMG's growth and global collaborations, including with AKMG Emirates in the UAE, reflect the rising stature and recognition of Malayali doctors internationally, known not just for their clinical achievements, but also for their leadership, community-building, and humanitarian contributions across continents. With the continued commitment of our younger generation of healthcare professionals, I am confident that Malayali doctors will continue to prosper and further elevate their impact on global healthcare in the years to come.

It is truly humbling to receive this recognition from AKMG Emirates, which has been such an integral part of the professional journey for doctors coming from Kerala. As someone who has always believed in the power of collective progress, I share this award with every member of the AKMG family who continue to work towards uplifting the standards of healthcare and professional excellence worldwide.”

Dr. Azad Moopen began his remarkable journey in 1987 with a single clinic in Dubai. Guided by a mission to make quality healthcare more accessible and affordable, Dr. Moopen transformed Aster DM Healthcare into a global healthcare conglomerate with over 927 facilities across seven countries. His vision has revolutionized the healthcare landscape, offering affordable care while ensuring high standards. Today, Aster DM Healthcare is one of the largest integrated healthcare providers in the GCC and India, employing over 38,000 people, touching 20 million lives annually. In the GCC, Aster's network includes 15 hospitals, 122 clinics, and 313 pharmacies, complemented by myAster – the omnichannel digital health platform combining all of Aster's services. In India, Aster has 19 hospitals, 13 clinics, 203 pharmacies, and 254 labs & patient experience centers across 5 states. Dr. Moopen remains deeply committed to healthcare as a service, not just a business.

Established in 1979-80, the Association of Kerala Medical Graduates (AKMG) has been a trailblazer among alumni organizations for medical and dental professionals of Kerala origin in North America. Over the years, AKMG has grown into a global network, committed to education, humanitarian service, and fostering strong professional ties among healthcare professionals across continents.