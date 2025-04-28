Bumrah's Wife Sanjana Slams 'Opinionated Keyboard Warriors' For Making Son Angad 'Topic Of Entertainment'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 28 (IANS) India and Mumbai Indians premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah's wife Sanjana Ganesan slammed netizens after their young son Angad was subjected to online trolling following his few seconds appearance during an IPL match at Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Sanjana, along with her son Angad, was present at Wankhede Stadium to support Bumrah, who delivered an impressive performance by taking four wickets in Mumbai Indians' 54-run victory over Lucknow Super Giants.

During the match, cameras briefly captured Angad in the stands as Bumrah dismantled the LSG lower order and netizens were quick to react to his facial expressions. One wrote, "Bumrah picks a 4-fer and Angad is still not impressed" while another user said, "By his face expression one can see the pressure of having a talented dad. He knows being average isn't an option".

However, following the widespread attention Angad received on social media, Sanjana expressed her displeasure over the unexpected spotlight on her son after his mere 3-second appearance and lashed out at online trolls for making him a "topic for entertainment".

"Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment. Jasprit and I do everything in our power to keep Angad away from social media because the Internet is a despicable, vile place to be and I completely understand the implications of bringing a child to a cricket stadium filled with cameras, but please understand that Angad and I were there to support Jasprit and nothing else," Sanjana wrote in her Instagram story.

"We have no interest in our son being viral Internet content or national news, with unnecessarily opinionated keyboard warriors deciding who Angad is, what his problem is, what his personality is, from 3 seconds of footage."

"He is one and a half years old. Throwing around words like trauma and depression in reference to a baby says so much about who we're becoming as a community, and it's honestly really sad.

"You know NOTHING about our son, nothing about our lives, and I request you to keep your opinions online true to that. A little honesty and a little kindness goes a long way in today's world," she added.

Bumrah, who has undergone treatment and rehabilitation since pulling up short with a lower back injury during the fifth and final Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in Sydney this January, missed the first four matches for MI and made his competitive return in the match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru earlier this month.