B2PRIME Group Appoints Ex-State Street Vice President To Lead Institutional Business Development

B2PRIME Group , a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients, has announced the appointment of Fernando Wladdimiro as its new Institutional Business Development Manager. He joins the company from State Street, where he held the role of Vice President – eFX Sales & Relationship Management.

Fernando joins B2PRIME after more than 7 years at State Street, where he held the role of Vice President. At State Street's GlobalLink division, Fernando played a dual role as both sales lead and relationship manager, overseeing a full spectrum of responsibilities-from developing sales strategies and managing complex implementations to onboarding high-value clients and driving significant account growth.

His appointment comes as B2PRIME continues to expand its institutional offering and global reach. The company, a regulated Prime of Prime liquidity provider, is focused on delivering Tier-1 liquidity solutions across a wide range of asset classes, including Forex, Crypto CFDs, Indices, and Commodities.

Fernando's arrival supports B2PRIME's goal of enhancing its institutional client services and building long-term partnerships based on reliability, performance, and innovation. And as demand for sophisticated liquidity solutions continues to grow, B2PRIME is positioning itself to meet the evolving needs of institutional clients worldwide.

About B2PRIME Group

B2PRIME Group is a global financial services provider for institutional and professional clients. Regulated by leading authorities-including CySEC, SFSA, FSCA, and FSC Mauritius-the company offers deep liquidity across multiple asset classes. Committed to the highest compliance standards, B2PRIME delivers institutional-grade trading solutions with a focus on reliability, transparency, and operational excellence.