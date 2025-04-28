403
Rubio Says More Sanctions on Russia Mean Prolonging War
(MENAFN) The US government has refrained from implementing new sanctions on Russia due to the Ukraine conflict, fearing that such a step could undermine ongoing negotiations and extend the war.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio expressed this position, emphasizing that imposing further restrictions could hinder efforts to resolve the crisis peacefully.
In an interview on Sunday, Rubio questioned the effectiveness of additional sanctions on Moscow.
He noted that Washington was "hoping to see" if diplomatic efforts could succeed before taking more drastic actions.
Based on Rubio, introducing new sanctions would signal a shift away from diplomacy, potentially locking the US and its allies into another two years of conflict, which the US seeks to avoid.
Rubio also stated that the US is uniquely positioned as the only nation or entity engaging in dialogue with both Kiev and Moscow.
He highlighted that only United States Leader Donald Trump has the influence to bring both sides to the negotiating table and facilitate peace talks.
The coming week is expected to be "very critical" for the White House concerning the negotiations, as the administration assesses whether it should continue its involvement in the conflict.
While the US does not wish to disengage, Rubio clarified that the country is also unwilling to dedicate resources to an effort that does not seem likely to lead to a resolution.
