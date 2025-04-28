403
Pakistani defense minister says ‘Jihad was created by the West’
(MENAFN) Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif has claimed that his country has been a victim of terrorism linked to Western policies, especially those of the United States, over the past few decades. In an interview with RT on Saturday, Asif criticized past decisions by Pakistani leaders to involve the country in the Soviet-Afghanistan war in the 1980s, which he believes turned Pakistan into a training ground for jihadists, acting on behalf of the West.
Asif said that the concept of jihad was introduced by the West and had a profound impact on Pakistan's societal values, contributing to many of the country’s current issues. He emphasized that during the Soviet-Afghan war, Pakistan provided various forms of support to the US, and after the 9/11 attacks, it again joined the coalition. However, Asif noted that Pakistan was not involved in these wars for its own interests, calling them “not our wars.”
He added that Pakistan faced severe consequences from its past policies, including abandonment by the US in the late 1980s. The situation worsened after the US withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021, according to Asif. He also pointed out the complications stemming from the Pashtun community’s presence in both Afghanistan and Pakistan, with millions of undocumented Afghans living in Pakistan.
Asif also addressed recent allegations from India, which has linked Pakistan to a terrorist attack in southern Kashmir that killed 26 civilians. Pakistan has denied these accusations. He argued that Pakistan has been the primary victim of terrorism in the region and rejected any responsibility for the attack.
In the aftermath of the attack, India expelled Pakistani diplomats, canceled visas, and suspended the Indus Waters Treaty, which had been in place for decades. Pakistan responded with similar measures, warning that any attempt by India to disrupt the treaty would be considered an "act of war."
