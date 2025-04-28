403
UFC President states organization never ceased collaborating with Russian fighters despite geopolitical tensions
(MENAFN) UFC President Dana White has stated that the organization never ceased collaborating with Russian fighters despite geopolitical tensions. During the post-fight press conference following UFC on ESPN 66 in Kansas City, White responded to a question about recent comments by Kirill Dmitriev, an aide to Russian President Vladimir Putin, regarding the possibility of bringing UFC events back to Russia. While White didn’t directly confirm ongoing negotiations, he emphasized that the UFC has consistently worked with Russian athletes.
"Yeah, listen, we never stopped. Our fighters still fought, and those things all happened during all that," White said. He pointed out that Russian fighters have continued to compete in the UFC throughout periods of political unrest and international sanctions. "We’re a global business," he added, noting that challenges occur worldwide, but the UFC remains focused on its operations.
In early April, Dmitriev, Putin’s special representative for investment, revealed efforts to bring UFC events back to Russia. He made the statement after meeting with Steve Witkoff, a special envoy for US President Donald Trump, in St. Petersburg. Dmitriev is also the CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which has been in partnership with UFC Russia since 2018.
White had previously mentioned that a full UFC return to Russia might depend on improved diplomatic relations. Despite the International Olympic Committee's recommendation to exclude Russian and Belarusian athletes from global competitions in 2022, major promotions like UFC, Bellator, and One FC continued to allow Russian fighters to compete amidst international sanctions.
