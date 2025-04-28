403
Lip Reader Reveals What Trump Said to Macron in Vatican
(MENAFN) United States Leader Donald Trump is said to have asked French Leader Emmanuel Macron to step aside before engaging in a private conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, as reported by a lip-reading expert cited by British media.
The unexpected exchange occurred on the sidelines of Pope Francis’ funeral on Saturday.
In the footage from the Vatican, Zelensky can be seen walking toward a seating area with Trump, occasionally glancing back, seemingly expecting Macron to join them.
Three chairs were set up, indicating plans for a conversation involving all three leaders.
As Macron approached, Zelensky greeted him warmly with both a smile and a hand gesture.
However, moments later, a staff member quietly removed the third chair from the scene.
The video footage then shows Trump signaling firmly, indicating that the discussion would take place solely between him and Zelensky, causing Macron to step back.
Nicola Hickling, a British entrepreneur and lip-reading expert, provided an account of the incident in an interview with the media on Sunday.
Based on Hickling, Trump extended his hands to both Macron and Zelensky, pulling them towards him.
Trump then allegedly told Macron: “You are not in the right here, I need you to do me a favor, you should not be here.”
Following this, Hickling observed that Zelensky nodded in agreement, and a vicar, visible in the video, appeared concerned as he looked away from the conversation.
