HONGQI Unveils New Models And Expands Global Vision At Auto Shanghai 2025
Adding to the excitement, HONGQI also unveiled its first luxury off-road SUV, showcasing the brand's commitment to innovation in diverse mobility solutions. At the same time, HONGQI launched the Off-Road Ecosystem Co-Creation Plan, inviting collaboration from global modification companies, designers, and off-road enthusiasts to jointly create a new off-road ecosystem.
HONGQI also introduced the GUOYA model from its Golden Sunflower sub-brand, a flagship luxury vehicle that combines exceptional craftsmanship with advanced technology. GUOYA emphasizes both superior performance and refined luxury, marking a major milestone in HONGQI's evolution from "Oriental Luxury" to "World's New Luxury."
Since launching its international expansion in 2020, HONGQI has established a presence in 43 countries and regions, with overseas sales doubling for four consecutive years and achieving a compound annual growth rate of 151%. This success is rooted in HONGQI's full commitment to embracing the core Chinese traditional value of "Regard all creations with harmony," focusing on accelerating technological inclusivity, deeply engaging with local communities, and promoting local industrial development. Looking ahead, HONGQI plans to build five major base clusters across Southeast Asia, Europe, and Latin America. By 2030, HONGQI expects its overseas production capacity to exceed 200,000 units, while creating over 20,000 jobs globally.
Just like Shanghai, which resonates with the rhythm of the world through its openness and innovation, HONGQI's vision is to create a new symbol of "mutual growth, co-create, win-win" . With a steadfast commitment to long-term growth, HONGQI will continue to craft exceptional vehicles, build a world-class luxury brand, and drive forward with Chinese wisdom.
Photo -
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment