HONGQI Unveils New Models And Expands Global Vision At Auto Shanghai 2025

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Following this, the highlight of the event was the debut of two new models based on the "Tiangong" pure electric platform: the EH5 sedan and the EHS5 SUV. Both models are designed for younger, dynamic lifestyles, featuring sleek, compact proportions that ensure easy driving in both urban and suburban environments. The clean front EV nose design of both cars eliminates the need for traditional combustion grille bar decorations, while still retaining the signature HONGQI red stripe, making them easily recognizable to our global audience. Integrated with the DeepSeek-LLM, they deliver an adaptive and intelligent user experience.

Adding to the excitement, HONGQI also unveiled its first luxury off-road SUV, showcasing the brand's commitment to innovation in diverse mobility solutions. At the same time, HONGQI launched the Off-Road Ecosystem Co-Creation Plan, inviting collaboration from global modification companies, designers, and off-road enthusiasts to jointly create a new off-road ecosystem.

HONGQI also introduced the GUOYA model from its Golden Sunflower sub-brand, a flagship luxury vehicle that combines exceptional craftsmanship with advanced technology. GUOYA emphasizes both superior performance and refined luxury, marking a major milestone in HONGQI's evolution from "Oriental Luxury" to "World's New Luxury."

Since launching its international expansion in 2020, HONGQI has established a presence in 43 countries and regions, with overseas sales doubling for four consecutive years and achieving a compound annual growth rate of 151%. This success is rooted in HONGQI's full commitment to embracing the core Chinese traditional value of "Regard all creations with harmony," focusing on accelerating technological inclusivity, deeply engaging with local communities, and promoting local industrial development. Looking ahead, HONGQI plans to build five major base clusters across Southeast Asia, Europe, and Latin America. By 2030, HONGQI expects its overseas production capacity to exceed 200,000 units, while creating over 20,000 jobs globally.

Just like Shanghai, which resonates with the rhythm of the world through its openness and innovation, HONGQI's vision is to create a new symbol of "mutual growth, co-create, win-win" . With a steadfast commitment to long-term growth, HONGQI will continue to craft exceptional vehicles, build a world-class luxury brand, and drive forward with Chinese wisdom.

