54 Terrorists Infiltrating Pakistan From Afghanistan Killed In Clash: Military
According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, the infiltration attempts took place on Friday and Saturday nights along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan district of Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.
The infiltrators were surrounded, effectively engaged, and killed after an intense exchange of fire, the ISPR said, adding that, a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was recovered from the scene.
The ISPR said that, the number of terrorists killed marked the highest in a single engagement, since the beginning of Pakistan's counter-terrorism campaign.
“Security forces of Pakistan remain determined and committed to securing the country's borders and eradicating the menace of terrorism,” the statement added.– NNN-APP
