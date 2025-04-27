54 Terrorists Infiltrating Pakistan From Afghanistan Killed In Clash: Military

MENAFN - Nam News Network) ISLAMABAD, Apr 28 (NNN-APP) – Pakistani security forces killed 54 terrorists, who attempted to infiltrate Pakistan from Afghanistan over the past two nights, the military said in a statement, yesterday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the media wing of the Pakistan Army, the infiltration attempts took place on Friday and Saturday nights along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border in North Waziristan district of Pakistan's north-west Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

The infiltrators were surrounded, effectively engaged, and killed after an intense exchange of fire, the ISPR said, adding that, a large quantity of weapons, ammunition and explosives was recovered from the scene.

The ISPR said that, the number of terrorists killed marked the highest in a single engagement, since the beginning of Pakistan's counter-terrorism campaign.

“Security forces of Pakistan remain determined and committed to securing the country's borders and eradicating the menace of terrorism,” the statement added.– NNN-APP