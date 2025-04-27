Blue Sky Scrubs Celebrates International Living Together In Peace Day With Free Scrub Cap Giveaway

Blue Sky Scrubs

Blue Sky Scrubs celebrates International Living Together in Peace Day with free scrub caps to spread kindness and connection across the medical community!

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This Monday, Blue Sky Scrubs is celebrating International Living Together in Peace Day with a joyful new promotion designed to spread goodwill across the medical community. The luxury scrub cap company is giving away free scrub caps-no purchase necessary-as a way to encourage acts of kindness and connection at work.

But there's a catch: only the first 100 customers who post a TikTok or Instagram video from their workplace, sharing one thing they've done recently to foster peace, kindness, or support for others, will receive a free scrub cap.

The promotion is open only to U.S. residents and must be filmed at work to ensure participants are actively working in the healthcare field. Blue Sky Scrubs wants to highlight real stories of compassion from nurses, veterinarians, dentists, hygienists, physicians, physician assistants, and other healthcare heroes who make peace a part of their daily mission.

Known for its spirit of giving, Blue Sky Scrubs has a long-standing tradition of supporting the community in creative ways. Earlier this year, the company donated free scrubs to individuals embarking on mission trips to underserved areas. In September, it helped raise funds for nursing and medical students. Blue Sky Scrubs employees also regularly volunteer for local charities, staying true to the company's mission of giving back.

Promotions like this do more than just create buzz-they help build authentic connections around shared values. Acts of giving often spark conversation and goodwill that extend far beyond a single product. By aligning with International Living Together in Peace Day, Blue Sky Scrubs hopes to inspire meaningful engagement and strengthen its ties with the medical community.

"International Living Together in Peace Day is about creating harmony through small acts of kindness and understanding," said Shelby Marquardt, Blue Sky Scrubs founder and chief designer. "We believe a simple gesture-whether it's lending a hand, sharing a kind word, or brightening someone's day-can make a real difference."

Alongside this celebration, Blue Sky Scrubs also announced the release of hundreds of new scrub cap designs this week. The company is even considering expanding its line of limited-edition scrubs to bring more stylish, high-quality medical clothing to professionals across the United States.

This International Living Together in Peace Day, Blue Sky Scrubs invites healthcare workers to share their stories of kindness, connection, and peace-and to celebrate the impact small acts can have on the world.

