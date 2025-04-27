High School Students Launch Spunch: A Game-Changing Vortex Cleaner For Reusable Cups And Healthier Living

Spunch Vortex Cleaner Demonstration

High school innovators from Lutheran South Academy launch Spunch, a portable, vortex-powered solution for fast, eco-friendly drinkware cleaning.

- Reid Toner, CEO of SpunchInc

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, April 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- A group of visionary students from Lutheran South Academy has developed a breakthrough solution for reusable drinkware cleaning. Spunch, their innovative new device, uses vortex-powered technology to deliver a deep, hygienic clean in just 15–20 seconds-effectively solving the common problems of lingering bacteria, mold, and unpleasant odors in cups and tumblers.

With more than 250 million reusable drinkware users across the United States-including busy commuters, coffee lovers, fitness enthusiasts, and families-Spunch offers a faster, healthier alternative to traditional handwashing methods. "Cleaning reusable cups shouldn't be a hassle," said Reid Toner, CEO of SpunchInc and a senior at Lutheran South Academy. "Spunch was created to make it simple, quick, and truly effective."

Designed for portability and powered by a rechargeable battery, Spunch is convenient for use at home, work, the gym, or even on outdoor adventures. It's also multi-functional, doubling as a powerful mixer for shakes, smoothies, and other beverages. The product is eco-friendly, helping users reduce water waste and reliance on disposable cleaning tools.

Spunch stands out not only for its performance but also for its story: it is entirely developed by high school students passionate about solving everyday problems through innovation. Spunch is currently patent-pending (Application No. 30/001,218) and trademarked (Registration No. 99157191), a testament to its unique design and functionality.

"Spunch isn't just a cleaner-it's a smarter, healthier way to take care of your drinkware," said Fernando De La Peña, CMO of SpunchInc. "We're proud to show that with creativity and determination, young entrepreneurs can bring real-world solutions to market."

Currently, SpunchInc is preparing for its official product launch through specialty retail partnerships and direct-to-consumer channels, including fitness centers, coffee shops, and online storefronts. Early supporters can preorder Spunch today and be among the first to experience the next evolution in drinkware care.

For more information or to place a preorder, visit or follow @spunchinc on social media.

About SpunchInc

SpunchInc was founded by a team of talented students from Lutheran South Academy dedicated to creating innovative, eco-friendly, and health-conscious products. Their first product, Spunch, reimagines reusable drinkware cleaning by offering a fast, effective, and sustainable solution for everyday users.

Fernando De La Peña

Spunch Inc

+1 713-260-9624

