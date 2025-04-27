Sungrow Wins The If Design Award 2025 For Its All-New 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The iF Design Award jury evaluates entries based on criteria including differentiation, form, function, innovation, and sustainability. The 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter impressed the panel with its groundbreaking modular architecture, intelligent features, and commitment to full lifecycle sustainability. This pioneering solution redefines the future of utility-scale PV inverters-setting a new benchmark in both design and performance.

Small Module, Mega Impact

The 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter provides increased modularity compared to the previous version. With each unit having a power rating of 800kW, the inverter provides flexible scalability from 800kW to 9.6MW (single unit to 12 units in parallel). This results in great flexibility, which covers various scenarios.

The product's split modular design isolates critical components (IGBTs, capacitors) in the upper inverter module for quick field replacement. Operation and Maintenance (O&M) time is slashed to one hour per module swap-the easy O&M enables field engineers to perform quick replacements.

With the AI-powered diagnostics function, the 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter provides real-time fault identification, eliminating manual troubleshooting and delays, accelerating repairs, and minimizing reliance on manpower.

AI-Driven Intelligence for Worry-Free O&M

The 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter integrates advanced technologies such as AI-driven fault detection, automated air duct cleaning, and intelligent IV curve analysis, to minimize manual intervention and optimize operational efficiency. It can accurately identify and locate over 20 types of faults, reducing reliance on manpower.

Meanwhile, its self-cleaning air duct system automatically eliminates debris at the intake, removing the need for routine manual cleaning. The built-in smart IV diagnosis capability enables real-time, non-intrusive system checks without shutdowns or additional servers, further enhancing refined, digital, and intelligent O&M for utility-scale PV plants.

Sustainability from Start to Finish

From material selection and manufacturing to transportation, installation, operation, and maintenance, the 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter is engineered for sustainability at every stage. Grid-forming can be used to provide power during plant construction and commissioning by forming a microgrid within or across several inverter blocks. This eliminates the need for diesel generators, accelerates the lead time of grid connection, maximizes power generation for the lifecycle of the project, and reduces emissions.

Moreover, the 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter boasts a significantly smaller footprint than traditional inverters and reduces material consumption by 15%. Its modular and separable design allows for rapid on-site assembly and disassembly, supporting easy maintenance, part-level reuse, and a greener project lifecycle.

Beyond performance and sustainability, the 1+X 2.0 Modular Inverter achieves a perfect harmony between functionality and aesthetics. Its minimalist design blends clean circular and square elements with a modern white-gray color contrast, striking a balance between technological sophistication and user-friendly appeal. The integrated design between the display panel and rounded-corner ventilation openings not only enhances visual coherence but also improves maintenance accessibility. A black display panel ensures excellent visibility even under intense sunlight, enabling users to quickly read system status at a glance.

