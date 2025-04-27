Kazakhstan To Invest $50 Million In Supercomputer Development
This was stated by Kanish Tuleushin, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.
According to him, 64 cluster supercomputers from Nvidia will be delivered to the country within three months.
"The first batch of chips has already been delivered. In the future, it is planned to purchase new Nvidia H200 chips," he said.
The supercomputer will be installed on the basis of a new Data Processing Center that meets all security requirements.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment