Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kazakhstan To Invest $50 Million In Supercomputer Development

Kazakhstan To Invest $50 Million In Supercomputer Development


2025-04-27 03:12:48
(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan will invest $40-50 million in the creation of its new supercomputer in the coming months, Azernews reports citing Kazinform.

This was stated by Kanish Tuleushin, Deputy Minister of Digital Development, Innovations and Aerospace Industry.

According to him, 64 cluster supercomputers from Nvidia will be delivered to the country within three months.

"The first batch of chips has already been delivered. In the future, it is planned to purchase new Nvidia H200 chips," he said.

The supercomputer will be installed on the basis of a new Data Processing Center that meets all security requirements.

MENAFN27042025000195011045ID1109478361

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search