Rubio Says New Sanctions Against Russia Would Lead To Another Two Years Of War

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The United States is seeking to resolve the war between Russia and Ukraine through diplomatic means before resorting to sanctions.

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated this during NBC News ' Meet the Press program, Ukrinform reports.

"We are still hoping to see that this effort [ending the war between Russia and Ukraine] works out in diplomacy and that we can bring these two sides closer together. The minute you start doing that kind of stuff [imposing sanctions], you are walking away from it [diplomatic efforts]. You've now doomed yourself to another two years of war and we don't want to see it happen," he said.

According to Rubio, "there is no other country, there is no other institution or organization on the Earth" that can bring both sides closer to resolving the war than the United States.

"No one else is talking to both sides but us," he said.

He also stressed that the main goal of the negotiation process, ongoing for more than 90 days, is to determine whether both sides truly want peace and how far apart they still are.

Photo: Eric Lee / The New York Times