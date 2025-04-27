403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Qatari Newspapers' Chief Editors Stress Importance Of Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Several chief editors of Qatari newspapers emphasised the importance of the second strategic dialogue between the State of Qatar and the United Kingdom, which began Sunday in Doha. This dialogue comes in light of the close historical ties between the two countries and the sensitive developments taking place in the region, most notably of which is the current situation in the Gaza Strip, considering that these developments require consultation and the exchange of views and ideas between Doha and London.
In exclusive statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the chief editors said that this round of the Qatar-UK strategic dialogue is an extension of many previous meetings between the two countries, all of which aimed to strengthen their partnership and consult on issues of mutual interest at the bilateral, regional and international levels, with their shared aspiration to advance this positive and fruitful strategic cooperation in all fields.
In this context, Editor-in-chief of Al-Watan newspaper Mohammad Hajji affirmed that this year's strategic dialogue between the State of Qatar and the UK is being held at a very sensitive time, amid significant events and developments that are taking place in the region.
He considered the second strategic dialogue a good opportunity to emphasize the distinguished historical relations between the two friendly countries and to discuss various aspects related to those relations, including political, economic, and security issues, as well as other issues of mutual interest at the bilateral, regional and international levels.
Editor-in-chief of Al-Watan highlighted the State of Qatar's efforts to resolve disputes through negotiation and the country's adoption of mediation diplomacy in this context, in addition to its positive endeavors towards sustainability and promoting international peace and security, which have always been acknowledged and hailed globally.
Under the guidance of its wise leadership, the State of Qatar has always been committed to dialogue and openness to all, Hajji said, pointing out the country's keenness to build close relations with countries. He also affirmed that the Qatar-UK strategic dialogue comes within this context.
The dialogue's agenda includes the aggression taking place in the Gaza Strip as well as Qatar's efforts in making deals to stop the Palestinian bloodshed and the Israeli occupation's war against the Gaza Strip, he noted, indicating that the ongoing aggression in Gaza not only threatens the security and stability of the region, but the entire globe. Other vital issues of interest to both sides will also be present on the dialogue table, including the Syrian issue.
Interviewed by QNA, Al-Raya Chief Editor Abdullah Taleb Al Marri said the specialized working groups as part of the second Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue would elevate bilateral relations to broader horizons.
Highlighting both sides' shared plans to maintain the significant progress achieved in bilateral cooperation, he said they can reach a closer partnership in the areas of trade, investment, and global challenges settlement.
Furthermore, Al Marri called on both sides to enhance cooperation in technological innovation, sustainable green economy transition, life sciences, creative industries, and the exchange of knowledge on conflict resolution, among other areas.
He added that the bilateral, regional, and international topics on the agenda would foster coordination and cooperation across developmental and humanitarian fields.
Recalling the 2010 UK-Qatar Dynamic Partnership as a significant milestone in the history of relations, Al Marri said that one of its most important provisions was the inauguration of a new phase of strategic relations between Qatar and the UK.
In a related context, Al Marri hailed Qatar-UK relations as deeply rooted across all areas, cemented by mutual visits at the highest levels. These visits have resulted in the signing of agreements and memoranda of understanding, establishing a strong partnership between the two countries in various fields, and fostering cooperation on all international and regional issues, serving international peace and security, and confronting global challenges, he elaborated.
He added that another key item on the agenda would be the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip, with both sides cementing joint efforts to end the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, ensure sustainable and unhindered access to all areas of the Strip, and protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.
Al Marri concluded his remarks by affirming that the dialogue would emphasize the importance of unwavering support for the Middle East peace process based on the two-state solution and the 1967 borders, as well as strong support for the historical status quo governing and protecting the holy sites in Occupied Jerusalem.
Meanwhile, The Peninsula editor-in-chief Dr. Khalid Al Shafi said the dialogue continues both sides' high-profile meetings and visits and amplifies the previously achieved cooperation and coordination.
He added that Qatari citizens view this strategic dialogue as a milestone that will boost the existing economic partnerships and cooperation to resolve complex challenges facing the Arab region.
It will also enhance partnerships in the areas of trade, investment amid the emerging world trade disputes and market turmoil and promote cooperation in the areas of sustainable economy transition, life sciences and creative industries, and cultures, Al Shafi added.
Also on the table will be the UK's support for Qatar's conflict-resolution efforts in international forums alongside the situation in the Gaza Strip, the ongoing Israeli aggression and violation of the sovereignty of some Arab countries, primarily Syria and Lebanon, he concluded.
In exclusive statements to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the chief editors said that this round of the Qatar-UK strategic dialogue is an extension of many previous meetings between the two countries, all of which aimed to strengthen their partnership and consult on issues of mutual interest at the bilateral, regional and international levels, with their shared aspiration to advance this positive and fruitful strategic cooperation in all fields.
In this context, Editor-in-chief of Al-Watan newspaper Mohammad Hajji affirmed that this year's strategic dialogue between the State of Qatar and the UK is being held at a very sensitive time, amid significant events and developments that are taking place in the region.
He considered the second strategic dialogue a good opportunity to emphasize the distinguished historical relations between the two friendly countries and to discuss various aspects related to those relations, including political, economic, and security issues, as well as other issues of mutual interest at the bilateral, regional and international levels.
Editor-in-chief of Al-Watan highlighted the State of Qatar's efforts to resolve disputes through negotiation and the country's adoption of mediation diplomacy in this context, in addition to its positive endeavors towards sustainability and promoting international peace and security, which have always been acknowledged and hailed globally.
Under the guidance of its wise leadership, the State of Qatar has always been committed to dialogue and openness to all, Hajji said, pointing out the country's keenness to build close relations with countries. He also affirmed that the Qatar-UK strategic dialogue comes within this context.
The dialogue's agenda includes the aggression taking place in the Gaza Strip as well as Qatar's efforts in making deals to stop the Palestinian bloodshed and the Israeli occupation's war against the Gaza Strip, he noted, indicating that the ongoing aggression in Gaza not only threatens the security and stability of the region, but the entire globe. Other vital issues of interest to both sides will also be present on the dialogue table, including the Syrian issue.
Interviewed by QNA, Al-Raya Chief Editor Abdullah Taleb Al Marri said the specialized working groups as part of the second Qatar-UK Strategic Dialogue would elevate bilateral relations to broader horizons.
Highlighting both sides' shared plans to maintain the significant progress achieved in bilateral cooperation, he said they can reach a closer partnership in the areas of trade, investment, and global challenges settlement.
Furthermore, Al Marri called on both sides to enhance cooperation in technological innovation, sustainable green economy transition, life sciences, creative industries, and the exchange of knowledge on conflict resolution, among other areas.
He added that the bilateral, regional, and international topics on the agenda would foster coordination and cooperation across developmental and humanitarian fields.
Recalling the 2010 UK-Qatar Dynamic Partnership as a significant milestone in the history of relations, Al Marri said that one of its most important provisions was the inauguration of a new phase of strategic relations between Qatar and the UK.
In a related context, Al Marri hailed Qatar-UK relations as deeply rooted across all areas, cemented by mutual visits at the highest levels. These visits have resulted in the signing of agreements and memoranda of understanding, establishing a strong partnership between the two countries in various fields, and fostering cooperation on all international and regional issues, serving international peace and security, and confronting global challenges, he elaborated.
He added that another key item on the agenda would be the latest developments in the occupied Palestinian territories and the Gaza Strip, with both sides cementing joint efforts to end the Israeli war on the Gaza Strip, ensure sustainable and unhindered access to all areas of the Strip, and protect civilians in accordance with international humanitarian law.
Al Marri concluded his remarks by affirming that the dialogue would emphasize the importance of unwavering support for the Middle East peace process based on the two-state solution and the 1967 borders, as well as strong support for the historical status quo governing and protecting the holy sites in Occupied Jerusalem.
Meanwhile, The Peninsula editor-in-chief Dr. Khalid Al Shafi said the dialogue continues both sides' high-profile meetings and visits and amplifies the previously achieved cooperation and coordination.
He added that Qatari citizens view this strategic dialogue as a milestone that will boost the existing economic partnerships and cooperation to resolve complex challenges facing the Arab region.
It will also enhance partnerships in the areas of trade, investment amid the emerging world trade disputes and market turmoil and promote cooperation in the areas of sustainable economy transition, life sciences and creative industries, and cultures, Al Shafi added.
Also on the table will be the UK's support for Qatar's conflict-resolution efforts in international forums alongside the situation in the Gaza Strip, the ongoing Israeli aggression and violation of the sovereignty of some Arab countries, primarily Syria and Lebanon, he concluded.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment