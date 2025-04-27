Namibia's Agriculture Minister Resigns After Arrest

MENAFN - The Peninsula) Xinhua

Windhoek: Namibian Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform Mac-Albert Hengari has resigned following his arrest, the Namibia Broadcasting Corporation (NBC) reported Sunday, citing Press Secretary at the Presidency Alfredo Hengari.

The former minister had served in the position for only 27 days after being appointed by President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on March 22.

According to NBC, Hengari was arrested on Saturday along with another person. "Police Inspector General Lieutenant General Joseph Shikongo said Hengari would face formal charges during the course of Sunday and was expected to appear in court on Monday," the NBC reported

Shikongo did not specify the reasons for the arrest but confirmed that Hengari was under investigation for 11 charges, including kidnapping, rape and assault, it added.

NBC said that Hengari was arrested after he allegedly attempted to bribe a victim to withdraw a case involving accusations of repeated sexual contact with a minor between 2019 and September 2024.

Shikongo said the events leading to the arrest left the police with "no option" but to take the former minister into custody. He also confirmed that the individual arrested alongside Hengari is related to the victim.

Hengari's resignation adds to a small number of cases in Namibia where ministers have stepped down following arrests. In 2019, former ministers Sacky Shanghala and Bernhard Esau resigned after being implicated in a major corruption scandal known as the "Fishrot" case, which involved allegations of bribery and money laundering in the fishing industry.