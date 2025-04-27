403
Oman And UAE Boost Bilateral Trade And Investment Ties At 'Advantage Oman Forum, 2025'
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info)
His comments came during his official visit to Muscat, where he participated in the 'Advantage Oman Forum, 2025', which aims to highlight future investment opportunities in emerging sectors. HE Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi noted Oman continues to maintain its position as the UAE's second largest trading partner in the GCC, and non-oil trade between the two countries grew in 2024, to AED56.2 billion (USD15.3 billion), an increase of 9.8% compared to 2023, and an increase of 32.4% compared to 2020. HE Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi stressed that UAE-Oman relations are an example of what a strategic partnership between neighboring countries aimed at achieving prosperity and sustainable development should be. Their partnership contributes to the hopes of both their peoples and boosts development on both sides. During the visit, HE Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi also met with His Excellency Qais bin Mohammed Al Yousef, Oman's Minister of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, and a number of other senior officials, where the two sides exchanged ideas on upgrading ties between their countries. HE Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi also held meetings with other ministers and senior officials, to discuss ways to enhance bilateral cooperation in mutually beneficial areas. Organized by the Ministry of Commerce, Industry and Investment Promotion, the 'Advantage Oman Forum, 2025' discussed the potential of the global investment environment, the trends shaping the future of promising sectors, and the discovery of opportunities.
-
Non-oil trade between the UAE and Oman rose 9.8% to more than AED56.2 billion in 2024, continuing record growth.
HE Al Zeyoudi:“The upward trajectory of UAE-Oman trade reflects the value both our nations place on boosting relations between neighbors.”
