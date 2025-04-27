403
Landslide in Algeria Results in Four Deaths
(MENAFN) On Saturday night, a devastating landslide struck the Oran province in northwestern Algeria, resulting in the deaths of four people and injuries to 13 others, based on Civil Protection officials who reported the incident on Sunday.
The landslide hit the Ard Chebatt area, approximately 400 kilometers from the capital, Algiers, and caused significant destruction by demolishing five homes.
Authorities confirmed that the victims included two women, aged 45 and 18, as well as two young children—a 7-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy.
The children passed away after being rushed to the hospital by local residents.
Thirteen other individuals, ranging in age from 12 to 75, suffered injuries of varying degrees.
Seven of the injured were evacuated by Civil Protection teams, while others were taken to medical facilities by private transport.
All victims were admitted to hospitals for necessary medical care.
The area affected by the landslide is known for its unstable housing conditions, which makes it particularly susceptible to soil instability.
Local authorities and rescue teams are currently on-site, working to secure the area and prevent any additional incidents.
An investigation has been initiated to determine the underlying cause of the landslide.
