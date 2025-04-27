403
US Children Citizens Get Deported Along with Mothers
(MENAFN) Three young children, US citizens aged 2, 4, and 7, along with their mothers, were deported from Louisiana early on Friday morning, as reported by the media on Saturday, citing information from their lawyers.
The legal representatives of the families stated that both groups were apprehended in New Orleans and transferred to a facility in Louisiana, where they were denied any contact with family members or legal advisers before being put on a flight to Honduras.
One of the children, a four-year-old, is battling Stage 4 cancer. Based on the family’s attorney, the child was deported without receiving any medication or having access to a doctor.
The attorneys representing the father of the two-year-old filed an emergency petition in the Western District of Louisiana on Thursday, seeking the child's immediate release.
However, the deportation occurred before the court could open the following morning, the media reported. Shortly after, US District Judge Terry A.
Doughty voiced his concerns, stating that it is "illegal and unconstitutional" to deport US citizens.
In response, lawyers from the Justice Department presented a note, supposedly written by the two-year-old's mother, claiming that she was voluntarily taking her child to Honduras.
