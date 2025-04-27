Carpet Museum To Host Battle Of Champion In Rapid And Blitz

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

Azerbaijan National Carpet Museum will host the "Battle of Champions" tournament in Rapid and Blitz on April 28-30, Azernews reports.

The "Battle of Champions" tournament is organized on the initiative of the Azerbaijan Chess Federation, the Ministry of Youth and Sports and the National Carpet Museum.

At the tournament, the champion of Azerbaijan Rauf Mammadov will compete against the Uzbek chess player, world champion Rustam Kasimzhanov.

Note that the winner of the national women's championship Gunay Mammadzade will compete in the tournament with the world and European champion Antoaneta Stefanova.

The winner of the "Battle of Champions" will be determined by the sum of the results in rapid and blitz.