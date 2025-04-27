Russian Airstrike Hits Dniprovskyi District Of Kherson, Injuring Elderly Woman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Russian forces launched an airstrike on the Dniprovskyi district of Kherson, causing significant damage and injuring an elderly woman.

The Kherson City Military Administration reported the attack via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"At approximately 10:00, Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike on the Dniprovskyi district. Residential buildings, educational institutions, and medical facilities have sustained damage. At least one person has been injured," the statement said.

The victim, an 82-year-old woman, suffered a mine-blast injury and is currently receiving medical attention at a hospital, where doctors are assessing her condition.

Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, later confirmed that the attack damaged two high-rise buildings, a private residence, and a medical facility.

As reported, explosives were dropped from a drone, injuring a Kherson resident.

Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin, Telegram