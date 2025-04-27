Russian Airstrike Hits Dniprovskyi District Of Kherson, Injuring Elderly Woman
The Kherson City Military Administration reported the attack via Telegram , according to Ukrinform.
"At approximately 10:00, Russian occupiers carried out an airstrike on the Dniprovskyi district. Residential buildings, educational institutions, and medical facilities have sustained damage. At least one person has been injured," the statement said.
The victim, an 82-year-old woman, suffered a mine-blast injury and is currently receiving medical attention at a hospital, where doctors are assessing her condition.Read also: Woman injured in Odesa region following Russian drone attack
Oleksandr Prokudin, head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration, later confirmed that the attack damaged two high-rise buildings, a private residence, and a medical facility.
As reported, explosives were dropped from a drone, injuring a Kherson resident.
Photo: Oleksandr Prokudin, Telegram
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment