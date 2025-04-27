403
Uzbekistan-Azerbaijan Trade Relations See Increase in 2025
(MENAFN) Trade relations between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan have seen a notable increase of 20% since the beginning of 2025, the Uzbek president's press service revealed on Saturday.
In a recent telephone conversation, Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev focused on strengthening their countries' bilateral ties, emphasizing the deepening of their friendship, strategic partnership, and alliance. Both leaders conveyed their satisfaction with the ongoing progress under the Year of Economic Cooperation initiative, a framework aimed at fostering stronger economic and trade relations between the two nations.
According to the press release, the two countries are currently collaborating on a variety of high-impact projects across multiple sectors. These include automotive manufacturing, textiles, electrical engineering, energy, agriculture, and tourism, all of which are expected to play a pivotal role in boosting economic activity and creating new opportunities for both nations. The growing trade turnover is a reflection of this extensive cooperation and the mutual desire to further enhance bilateral relations.
In addition to the economic discussions, Mirziyoyev and Aliyev also exchanged perspectives on regional matters, highlighting their shared interests in promoting stability and development in the wider region. They took the opportunity to review the upcoming schedule of multilateral events, underscoring the importance of continued dialogue and cooperation at the international level.
This significant trade growth marks another step in the strengthening of ties between Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan, with both countries committed to deepening their economic, political, and cultural connections moving forward.
