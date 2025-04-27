CM Yadav Directs Officials To Ensure Safety Of J & K Students Studying In MP

Yadav also directed the administration to ensure the return of Pakistani nationals as per the directives of the Union Home Ministry.

The chief minister issued the directives on Saturday during a high-level meeting on the law-and-order situation in the state.

After the meeting, Yadav said necessary guidelines have been issued in connection with the strict implementation of the Home Ministry's directives on Pakistani nationals.

“I have directed officials to identify Pakistani visa holders in the state within the stipulated time limit. All Pakistani citizens, except those holding long-term, diplomatic and official visas, should be expelled from the state. Identify students from Jammu and Kashmir studying in Madhya Pradesh and ensure their safety,” he said in a post on X.

The chief minister said he gave clear instructions to senior police officers to keep an eye on sensitive places in the state and ensure peace, law and order under any circumstances.

Tensions between India and Pakistan have escalated after the terror attack in Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, in which 26 persons, most of them tourists, lost their lives earlier this week.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said all Pakistani nationals currently in India must leave the country before their visas expire.

An official on Saturday said that 228 Pakistani nationals living in Madhya Pradesh will have to leave India before the April 27 deadline set by the Centre.

The MEA has said that all existing valid visas issued by India to Pakistani nationals stand revoked with effect from April 27 while medical visas issued to Pakistani nationals will be valid only till April 29.

NATIONAL BHOPAL

