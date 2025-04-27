403
THREE GROSVENOR HOUSE DUBAI CHEFS TRIUMPH AT THE INTERNATIONAL SALON CULINAIRE, SHOWCASING CULINARY EXCELLENCE AND CREATIVITY
(MENAFN- Katch ) Dubai, UAE – April 25th, 2025: International Salon Culinaire, part of Food, Drink & Hospitality Week in London, one of the most prestigious global chef competitions, has witnessed the exceptional talent of three chefs based at Grosvenor House, a Luxury Collection Hotel in Dubai. Chef Ashraf Valappil representing the Vineet Bhatia Concepts, Chef Milos Mirjanic from Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar, and Chef Nathan Dors from City Social each impressed the judges with their culinary expertise and innovative dishes, securing medals and accolades at this year's competition.
Chef Ashraf Valappil: Oatly Plant-Based Challenge Finalist
Chef Ashraf participated in the Oatly Plant-Based Challenge, where he was tasked with creating a plant-based, vegan cauliflower dish that was both modern and comforting. Drawing on his skills and creativity, Chef Ashraf crafted a dish that celebrated texture, flavor, and sustainability. "Competing in Salon Culinaire was an incredible experience. I had only two weeks to perfect my dish, but the real challenge was working under pressure and performing in front of a live audience and judges," said Chef Ashraf. His dish was praised for its innovation and was awarded a medal, solidifying his place as one of the standout chefs in the competition.
Chef Milos Mirjanic: Beef and Beyond Challenge Runner-Up & Mystery Basket Grand Prix Best in Class Winner
Chef Milos competed in the Beef and Beyond Challenge, where he had to prepare a dish showcasing the finest Australian Wagyu beef. With just 60 minutes to complete his dish, Chef Milos presented a beautifully balanced plate of Wagyu beef with seasonal vegetables and a red wine sauce, demonstrating exceptional skill and creativity. "The competition was intense, but the hardest part was the lack of space and equipment compared to my usual kitchen setup," explained Chef Milos. In addition, he collaborated with Chef Nathan Dors in the Mystery Basket Grand Prix, where they had just one hour to create a two-course meal from a mystery basket of ingredients. The pair worked under time pressure to create a dish that combined dark chocolate and blood orange, resulting in a rich chocolate fondant with brandy ice cream, blood orange, and crème anglaise.
Chef Nathan Dors: Mystery Basket Grand Prix Best in Class Winner
Chef Natha’’s experience in the Mystery Basket Grand Prix highlighted his adaptability and creativity. With minimal preparation time, the chefs were given a list of ingredients just hours before the competition. "The logistics of getting our equipment there and working in unfamiliar spaces were a challenge," said Chef Nathan. Whom alongside Chef Milos, used the ingredients in the mystery basket to craft a visually stunning and flavorful dish, which impressed both the judges and spectators.
Each of the chefs faced unique challenges in the competition, from unfamiliar equipment and space limitations to intense time constraints. Despite these obstacles, they showcased remarkable skills in crafting dishes that were not only delicious but also innovative. Judges focused on factors such as creativity, use of ingredients, presentation, and technical precision, and the chefs rose to the occasion with dishes that pushed the boundaries of modern cuisine.
Reflecting on their experience, Chef Ashraf share“, “Being in the company of so many talented chefs was the most rewarding part of competin’. It’s not just about winning, but about pushing yourself to do your bes”.” Chef Milos echoed this sentiment, “tating, “Winning is just one part of the journey. The true reward is the personal growth and confidence that comes from competing and learning.” Chef Nathan concluded“ “Competitions like this help me improve and refine my skills, and I look forward to participating again next year, bringing bolder flavors and techniques.”
Reflecting on these achievements, Nicolas Marzioni, Vice President of Food & Beverage, Marriott International EMEA, said, “In the world of hospitality, the culinary arts are deeply intertwined with the essence of service. At Marriott International, we are dedicated to developing talent and providing opportunities for both professional and personal growth. We warmly congratulate Chef Asharaf Valappil, Chef Milos Mirjanic, and Chef Nathan Dors, whose achievements showcase the incredible talent within our hotels and Marriott as an organization. We remain committed to attracting, developing, and engaging passionate Restaurant, Bar and Culinary experts, and promoting creativity and entrepreneurship within our teams. We look forward to more of our talent participating and being recognised at international platforms like the International Salon Cu”inaire.”
About the Chefs
• Chef Ashraf Valappil is the Executive Sous Chef, Vineet Bhatia Concepts, Dubai, including Indego by Vineet, a restaurant that blends modern and traditional Indian flavors.
• Chef Milos Mirjanic is the Chef de Cuisine at Siddharta Lounge by Buddha Bar, known for his innovation and creativity in international flavors.
• Chef Nathan Dors is the Head Chef at City Social, a fine-dining restaurant by Jason Atherton offering a woodfire kitchen concept.
About Salon Culinaire
Salon Culinaire is one of the most prestigious culinary competitions in the world, held annually in the UK as a part of Food, Drink and Hospitality Week at Excel London. It attracts top chefs from around the globe, offering them a platform to showcase their skills, creativity, and culinary excellence. Competing at Salon Culinaire is a career-defining opportunity for chefs, allowing them to gain recognition and grow professionally.
