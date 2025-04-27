Zelensky Discusses Return Of Deported Children, Release Of Prisoners With Cardinal Zuppi

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Cardinal Matteo Zuppi at the Embassy of Ukraine in Italy, with the key topic of discussion being the return of Ukrainian children deported by Russia and the release of prisoners.

Zelensky expressed his condolences over the passing of Pope Francis.

"It is very important for us to be here today and to unite with the whole world. We have always had great respect for Pope Francis. He always fought to ensure peace for people around the world, including in Ukraine," Zelensky said.

The president also expressed gratitude for the assistance provided by the Vatican, personally by the Pontiff and by Matteo Zuppi, in facilitating the return of Ukrainian children illegally deported and displaced by Russia and in the release of prisoners.

According to him, "the most important thing is to bring more lives home, to their loved ones, to their families. That is why you have already helped us with children, and we are turning to you today."

"Unfortunately, there is still a reason for this. This means that there are still very many children who are being held against their will in the territory of Russia. We want to bring them home, and that is why we are once again turning to the Vatican for such help," Zelensky said.

He also expressed gratitude for the opportunity to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump at St. Peter's Basilica. He said that this meeting was very positive and noted that the strategic partnership between Ukraine and the United States is extremely important.

Cardinal Zuppi, in turn, noted that "this is exactly what Pope Francis wanted – for dialogue to happen, for the main actors to be able to meet and resolve all issues."

"He always said that more needed to be done for Ukraine and for peace," the Cardinal added.

