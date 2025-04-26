EHA Explores Strategic Partnership With Türkiye's Modest Group

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Ahmed ElSobky, Chairperson of the Egypt Healthcare Authority (EHA) and General Supervisor of the Comprehensive Health Insurance System, chaired a meeting with a high-level delegation from Türkiye's Modest Group, a leading institution specializing in psychiatric hospital and addiction treatment management. The meeting aimed to discuss areas of cooperation and explore strategic partnership opportunities.

Representing the Modest Group were Niyazi Gasimov, Vice President of Modest Group, and Mohamed Hashsan, Specialist in International Patient Affairs.

ElSobky explained that discussions centered on collaborating with Modest to transfer their expertise in managing and operating a psychiatric hospital that will soon be transferred to the Authority. Initially planned with a 100-bed capacity, the hospital is set to expand to 250 beds. ElSobky emphasized the importance of drawing on Modest's international experience to ensure high standards in mental health and addiction treatment services.

The meeting also explored the potential for signing a cooperation agreement to share knowledge and enhance medical and administrative capabilities across areas such as psychological rehabilitation, health counseling, and community awareness initiatives.

Further discussions focused on leveraging Modest's expertise to operate the Authority's psychiatric hospital in Port Said Governorate, with the goal of developing it into a comprehensive therapeutic landmark and a regional hub for mental health services. The facility would offer specialized diagnosis, treatment, and psychological rehabilitation programs, particularly post-surgical recovery care, in collaboration with Modest.

The two sides also discussed integrating psychiatric services into comprehensive treatment pathways for international patients, capitalizing on Egypt's growing reputation as a promising destination for medical and health tourism. With Egypt attracting over 20 million tourists annually, Modest's expertise in promoting medical tourism was identified as a key asset.

Additionally, the meeting explored establishing a digital platform to support remote psychiatric services (Tele-Psychiatry), with technical assistance from Modest to ensure adherence to the latest global standards.

Yeshilova, representing Modest Group, highlighted the group's extensive experience in operating psychiatric hospitals according to international best practices. He expressed Modest's eagerness to provide technical and professional support to the Port Said psychiatric hospital, contributing to its transformation into a leading regional center for mental health diagnosis and treatment.

He further affirmed Modest's commitment to transferring expertise in areas such as tele-psychiatry, psychological rehabilitation, and scientific research, aiming to elevate the quality of mental health services in Egypt. Yeshilova also emphasized that Egypt has all the necessary foundations to become a leading regional destination for mental health care.