Napoleon Bonaparte's Personal Sword To Be Auctioned For 1St Time
Azernews reports, the announcement was made by the Drouot auction house.
The sword has been preserved by Napoleon's descendants since 1815 and is now being offered to collectors and history enthusiasts alike.
Experts estimate its value between €700,000 and €1 million. The auction is scheduled to take place on May 22.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment