Inimical Forces May Spread False Propaganda To Disturb Peace: Nagaland Police

MENAFN - IANS) Kohima, April 26 (IANS) Nagaland Police in an advisory on Saturday said that through reliable sources it is learnt that after the Pahalgam terror attack inimical and anti national forces would use all tactics to encourage and spread misinformation and false propaganda aiming to disturb the peace and law and order in the country and also in the northeastern state.

The Nagaland Police in its advisory said that in the background of terrorist attack at Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir and subsequent developments, through reliable sources it is learnt that inimical and anti national forces will use all tactics to encourage and spread misinformation and false propaganda the aim of disturbing the peace and law and order in the country and also in Nagaland.

It said that one of the easiest ways to do this is the use of social media, including YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, and X, to create false narratives by use of available tools, including AI.

A lot of the posts on these social media platforms originate from handles run from Pakistan or their agents, the police advisory said, adding that subsequently these posts are even downloaded and shared by the innocent public.

The Nagaland Police further said that there is an apprehension that in times to come, many newly created accounts/handles would emerge on social media to spread and propagate emotional and anti-national sentiments within the people at large and create disaffection among communities.

The police urged all citizens not to believe anything that they come across on social media without proper verification and due diligence.

“Please do not circulate or share any such content which has the potential to disturb the peaceable atmosphere in the state,” the appeal said.

Police said that such actions are not only bad for society but also criminal offences punishable by law.

Meanwhile, Tripura police on Friday in a post on its X handle said that it had come to their notice that certain individuals were circulating provocative and misleading messages on social media.

“Please be aware that forwarding, sharing, or creating such content is an offence under the law. Stringent legal action will be taken against those involved in such activity,” the police said.

The police also urged everyone not to pay attention to or forward any provocative and misleading messages.

“We request all citizens to stay alert and report any such unlawful activity to the police immediately,” the appeal said.